Vets back the value of inertial sensors in lameness evaluation in horses

More than three dozen veterinarians who use inertial measurement systems to evaluate lameness in horses have backed the value of the technology in a letter to the editor of the Equine Veterinary Journal.

The 39 vets said they felt the need to respond to comments contained in a letter to the journal by equine clinicians Andrew Bathe, Carter Judy and Sue Dyson on a well-publicized editorial by Professor Rene van Weeren and his colleagues asking whether it was time to redefine lameness, given results from gait analysis technology.

Bathe, Judy and Dyson said whilst inertial systems may out-perform the human eye in terms of temporal and spatial resolution, they were a long way off being superior in terms of their critical analysis. “A simple ‘the computer says lame’ analysis based just on gait asymmetry doesn’t allow for the huge number of variables that are considered in the mind of an experienced clinician looking at the gait of a horse and trying to determine its likely significance,” the trio wrote.

They cautioned on over-reliance on technology.

The veterinarians who responded to their letter noted that the trio had written of cases where reliance on inertial measurement systems, even in skilled hands, had led to conclusions that did not fit with the findings on a thorough conventional work-up.

“Similarly, after using inertial sensors for many years, we have experienced many clinical cases where reliance on subjective assessment, even in skilled and experienced hands, has led to incorrect conclusions,” University of Missouri veterinary professor Kevin Keegan and the other veterinarians wrote.

They said all measurements obtained using such technology have to be evaluated within the context of the presenting complaint and history.

“Concluding that a mild unilateral forelimb lameness measured with inertial sensors as the horse trots in a straight line as the reason for a cutting horse’s sudden decrease in performance is unlikely to be correct.

“Similarly, lungeing a horse on a hard surface and observing or measuring a bilateral forelimb lameness does not always indicate that this is the cause of the presenting complaint or the reason for poor performance. Coming to this incorrect conclusion is not the fault of the inertial sensors that are simply measuring what is happening.”

They continued: “Dr Bathe and colleagues’ reference to objective measurement of lameness as something a computer does and reminding us of the dangers of reliance on computer algorithms for things like market crashes and loss of map reading abilities, although thought provoking, are common technophobic arguments.

“However, in this particular comparison to inertial sensor systems, the raised warnings do not apply. Although a computer is used, and it can ‘crunch complex algorithms far quicker than the human brain’, it does not make decisions for the veterinarian.”

They said veterinarians were skilled and expensive workers who should not be wasting time determining the amplitude of lameness. Instead, they should be figuring out how important it is and what is causing it.

“The perception that only some veterinarians are or can be good at detecting lameness is a fallacy propagated within our profession for too long.

“The learning curve from a junior to a skilled clinician does not primarily depend on determining the amplitude of lameness, but in knowing the particulars about breeds, disciplines, athletic ability, anatomy, pathology, in examining the horse and in determining the cause of lameness. This only comes with good veterinary training and experience.”

The veterinarians said van Weeren had raised a reasonable question about how we define and think about lameness in horses now that objective measurement of lameness had gained wider acceptance.

“Firstly, we believe it is not necessary to redefine lameness. It is what it is, a clinical sign, simple in concept but sometimes difficult to detect, hard to subjectively quantify with precision, and frequently difficult to assess for importance.”

Inertial sensor measurements have been shown, through testing with induced lameness models, to be strongly related to lameness, they said.

They said the determination of lameness should not lead to any treatment until the cause is found

“We are a few of many veterinarians who understand the benefit of measuring lameness and are using inertial sensors in both clinical practice and research.

“Over the past few years of using inertial sensors on thousands of cases, interesting and clinically important trends have been uncovered or confirmed.

“We are experienced practitioners and some who have specialised in lameness. We believe we are good at subjective evaluation. But, we realise that detection and evaluation of lameness is sometimes difficult, and sometimes we end up being wrong. Measuring lameness helps us to be wrong less often.

“We are not afraid of being wrong because the lameness evaluation does not end until we examine the whole horse and situation. We are not afraid of confirming our subjective assessments with objective measurements and the overwhelming majority of our clients appreciate and support the extra effort and desire for evidence.

“We believe that the more experienced someone is already at evaluating lameness the more likely that person can take advantage of the evidence, and that they will become even more sensitive and specific in their lameness work-ups. Using inertial sensors to detect and measure lameness in horses is evidence-based veterinary medicine.”

Professor Keegan declared that he is a founder and shareholder of Equinosis, a firm company which markets a real-time, handheld, field-based system for lameness evaluation.

