Innovative surgery helps horses with debilitating breathing condition

A new surgical technique for recurrent laryngeal neuropathy is reported to be improving outcomes for horses and helping them breathe a little bit easier.

Recurrent laryngeal neuropathy, or RLN, is a degenerative disease in larger horses, which leads to progressive partial paralysis of the left half of their larynx.

While not life-threatening in most cases, it greatly hinders a horse’s ability to breathe during exercise. For working Thoroughbreds or Clydesdales, this naturally constrains their performance. The cause of the condition is unknown.

The most popular method to treat the condition is a prosthetic laryngoplasty, also called tie-back surgery. Veterinarians restore normal airway function by placing prosthetic sutures in the cricoid and arytenoid cartilage, keeping half of the larynx in an open position. Unfortunately, cartilage tissue is soft and does not hold sutures well. The procedure often fails over time, if not immediately.

To improve upon this, researchers at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine have employed a new technique that provides a stronger anchor point on the paralyzed cartilage within an afflicted horse’s larynx to hold it open. It has been found to perform better than current surgical practices.

The research team, which received backing from the Morris Animal Foundation for the work, has published its findings in the American Journal of Veterinary Research.

The researchers developed what they call the toggle technique by working with horse cadavers. They drilled tunnels in the cartilage, ran non-absorbable suture material between the two points, and placed a stainless-steel button as an anchor at one end. This button provides a larger, more stable contact surface.

The team tested larynxes with the toggle technique against larynxes with tie-back surgery by mimicking the forces a horse would create while swallowing or coughing. The toggle technique models had a significantly greater survival rate over 10,000 cycles.

“We were really pleased with our results and feel this is the way we’re going to be correcting RLN in the future,” said Dr Santiago Gutierrez-Nibeyro, Clinical Associate Professor of Equine Surgery and the study’s lead investigator.

“It’s a biomechanically superior technique to treat a limiting condition in horses that are supposed to perform, possibly saving them from having to be euthanized or given away by their owners.”

Gutierrez-Nibeyro said his team has tried the new technique on a handful of live horses, with positive results.

Dr Kelly Diehl, senior scientific programs and communications adviser at the Morris Animal Foundation, said: “This is a truly impressive advancement to an existing technique in equine surgery.

“A stronger anchor point improves surgical outcomes, gives afflicted horses a higher quality of life, and may even save the lives of horses struggling with this disease.”