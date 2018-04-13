Watch live: Crowdsourced racehorse foal due any minute

Spread the word



















A plan to fund racehorse ownership through crowdsourcing is about to get legs, with a foal due to be born any day at a farm in the US.

The foal’s birth will be streamed live from Taylor Made Farm in Kentucky.

California Chrome is the dad, and Taylor Made Farm’s grey mare Colerful Bride, is due to give birth today. California Chrome needs no introduction, only just missing out on racing’s Triple Crown in 2014. He became known as “the people’s horse”. Colerful Bride is a black-type winning six-year-old mare by Munnings out of an Unbridled’s Song mare.

About 600 people have signed up to be part of the plan by adventure magazine True.Ink, which aims to finance the birth, training and first racing year for the horse. They have signed up with the People’s Horse Club at various pricing levels. Membership ranges from $99 to $500, with the higher level buyers getting first option on buying equity shares in the foal.

When the foal is born, members will be able to submit names for the foal, and vote on their favourite.