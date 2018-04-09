Warning over use of bisphosphonates in young racehorses

Spread the word



















The risk to young horses of a class of drugs known as bisphosphonates were discussed by delegates at a recent forum on racing-related equine welfare in Arizona.

Bisphosphonates can prevent loss of bone-density and might have some therapeutic value for older racehorses, but speakers at the Animal Welfare Forum, part of the recent Association of Racing Commissioners International’s 84th annual conference, warned of the risks in using such treatments in the likes of yearlings and two-year-olds.

Dr Sue Stover, a professor at the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said the rationale for giving young horses bisphosphonates was to ward off stress fractures, joint problems and some abnormalities.

However, Stover said that bisphosphonates in young horses actually interfered with the development and growth of bone, reducing bone’s ability to heal and making it more susceptible to cracks. One study of Israel military recruits showed bisphosphonates did not prevent stress fractures when given before training, she said.

One of her major concerns was that bisphosphonates had the potential to mask pain.

Dr Lynn Hovda, the Minnesota Racing Commission’s equine medical director, said bisphosphonates don’t just impact what could be a sore bone or joint, but they go throughout the skeletal system.

Conference attendee Carrie Brogden — a breeder and consigner whose Machmer Hall Farm in Paris, Kentucky, bred the champion Tepin — said she and her husband Craig did not treat horses with bisphosphonates, but the panel had opened her eyes to what could be an industry problem.

“You’re talking about horses who may have been treated as yearlings coming down the race pipeline,” she said. “I guess it’s a small sample right now. But this is being kind of pushed in Lexington as like the safe cure, not as something to be avoided.”

Dr Jeff Blea, a Southern California veterinarian who once chaired the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) and heads its racing committee, called bisphosphonates “a nuclear button right now, not only in the racing industry but in the breeding industry.”

Blea suggested that taking a page from the British Horseracing Authority’s ban on bisphosphonates in racehorses under three and a half years old, and requiring a 30-day stand down from racing, would be a good place to start.

He said the AAEP recently assembled a committee to discuss bisphosphonates.

He mentioned a talk on the subject that he gave two years ago to several hundred veterinarians.

“I asked, ‘How many people are using bisphosphonates in their practice?’ ” Blea recalled.

“There might have been five or six people raise their hands.

“After the talk, 25 people came up to me asked me, ‘Is there a test for it?’ ”

He continued: “The reality is that we don’t know enough about it. I’ve spoken to practitioners who have told me it is rampant in the Thoroughbred yearling industry, rampant in the 2-year-old training sales.

“I know it’s being used on the racetrack, though I don’t believe it’s being used as much on the racetrack as people think.

“I think it’s one of those things that have come and gone.”

But John Campbell, the legendary harness-racing driver who last year retired to become president and chief executive of the Hambletonian Society, said the standardbred industry has had “great luck” using bisphosphonates to treat young horses with distal cannon-bone disease with “no adverse affects that I can see.” He noted that Thoroughbreds were much more at risk of catastrophic injuries than the gaited Standardbreds.

Association of Racing Commissioners International president Ed Martin urged racing regulators to start working on a model rule as to when jurisdiction over a horse begins, which could allow them to address the concern over bisphosphonates.

One of organisation’s missions is to create model rules that provide the member regulatory groups a blueprint for their own laws or legislation dealing with all aspects of horse racing.

“I think it would behove all of us to work on a model regulatory policy so we have uniformity in terms of when the horse should come under the jurisdiction of the racing commission,” Martin said.

“When we talk about out-of-competition testing or questioning the use of certain medications, the first thing somebody is going to say is, ‘You don’t have jurisdiction over this horse, and you don’t regulate the practice of veterinary medicine.’ ”

The US Jockey Club’s executive vice-president, Matt Iuliano, said about 75 percent of Thoroughbreds would make a start by the age of four, leaving a 25-percent “leakage rate.”

He suggested a more cost-effective and logical place to put horses under regulatory control was once they have a timed workout, indicating an intent to race.

Eric Hamelback, chief executive of the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, agreed with starting regulatory control with a horse’s first published workout. He expressed hope for a common-sense rule that would be fair to everyone, while cautioning of bisphosphonates: “There is a lack of facts and research being done. We don’t want to go after writing rules just to write rules. Finding out exactly, if there is a concern — and what that concern is — to me is the most important first stage. And then where we’re going to attack and fix the problem.”