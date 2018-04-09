Top Gear horsepower takes on Burghley Horse Trials

Spread the word



















Top Gear TV show host Matt LeBlanc and his co-presenters have completed a timed “round” of the Burghley Horse Trials course towing a horse-box, in a test of SUV horsepower.

LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid took turns to drive around a (not surprisingly) custom jumping course, while towing an Ifor Williams horse-box, for the sixth episode of the latest series of the popular TV show.

Obstacles included a see saw, rumble strips, two jumps, and a bridge, and they had to reverse-park in a narrow pen to finish.

Driving an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, LeBlanc had some drama on his round. Unfortunately, because of rights issues, the entire episode can be watched only in the UK.

But a clip of the former Friends star undertaking his time-trial has gone viral, garnering more than 4 million views and many shares on social media.