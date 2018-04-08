Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Latest News 

Free webinar to explore stress in your horse’s life

Horsetalk.co.nz 425 Views 0 Comments
Spread the word
  • 7
  • 6
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Are you stressing out your horse? The question will be examined by equine specialist Dr Carey Williams, of New Jersey’s Rutgers University, in a free webinar on April 12.

Dr Carey Williams
Dr Carey Williams

Associate Professor Williams will explain the types of stress that can affect horses and how owners can manage or reduce its effects.

The webinar will be held next Thursday at midday, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

People can join the webinar here. There is no need to register, but those wishing to watch are urged to test their connection early.

Williams, a specialist in equine management, will examine the types of stress and stressors that can affect horses, how the animals cope, how owners can identify stress, and what they can do to deal with it.

  • 7
  • 6
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

You May Also Like

Seven horses die in string of Ohio road crashes

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Record spectators at Olympia extravanganza

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Pakistan moves to rein in donkey slaughter trade

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Leave a Reply