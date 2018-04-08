Free webinar to explore stress in your horse’s life

Spread the word



















Are you stressing out your horse? The question will be examined by equine specialist Dr Carey Williams, of New Jersey’s Rutgers University, in a free webinar on April 12.

Associate Professor Williams will explain the types of stress that can affect horses and how owners can manage or reduce its effects.

The webinar will be held next Thursday at midday, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

People can join the webinar here. There is no need to register, but those wishing to watch are urged to test their connection early.

Williams, a specialist in equine management, will examine the types of stress and stressors that can affect horses, how the animals cope, how owners can identify stress, and what they can do to deal with it.