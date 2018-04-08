Embattled British Equestrian Federation names new chairman

Spread the word



















Mohamed Elsarky has been named as the new Independent Chair of the British Equestrian Federation.

Elsarky takes over from Interim Chair Ed Warner, who took on the role at the end of October 2017 following the resignation of BEF Chief Executive Claire Salmon last July. An independent report commissioned to look into Salmon’s concerns over the function of the BEF described bullying, elitism and self-interest at work within elements of the federation, saying relationships between the governing organisation and its member bodies had been dysfunctional for years.

Before his departure Warner said that he was encouraged by the collaboration with member bodies in recent months, saying that the new board, chair and new chief executive Nick Fellows represented a “fresh start” for the organisation.

Mohamed Elsarky brings to the BEF role experience in industry, sport and not for profit organisations including most recently as President and CEO of Godiva Chocolatier, the leading global premium chocolate company. Previously, he was operating partner at Lion Capital, a leading private equity firm; President of United Biscuits Northern Europe; CEO of Jacobs Bakery (Danone) UK & Ireland; and Chair and CEO of Kellogg Australia/ New Zealand.

Recently, he served as the Independent Chair of British Canoeing (2013-15), overseeing improved governance and developing relationships between its funding organisations. He also holds several non-executive board positions, including with NOMAD Foods (NYSE) and East India Company, and has served on several not-for-profit boards focusing on children including Kids Help Line and Australian Council for Children and Parenting.

“I am delighted and honoured to serve as Chairman of the BEF and look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders, particularly our member bodies, to advance the interests of equestrian activity in all its forms,” Elsarky said.

“Much has been achieved through the hard work and commitment of many yet we recognise we have more to do to make equestrianism the best it can be as a leading activity in the UK. I look forward to supporting our collective effort in the weeks and months to come. I take this opportunity to welcome our new CEO Nick Fellows and to thank Ed Warner for serving as interim Chair during a critical period for the BEF.”

Fellows said he looked forward to working with Elsarky and the board to deliver on the recommendations of the Independent Review.

• Malcolm Wharton CBE has been named as Chair of the BEF Council. Wharton, who was Principal of Hartpury College for 22 years until 2012, was part of the management team that established Duchy College, the UK’s first new agricultural college for 30 years.

A passionate supporter of equestrian sport, Wharton has been involved in the organisation and running of major equestrian events, including the World Para-Dressage championships in 2007.

Awarded a CBE for Services to Education in 2012, he is currently a Council member and Director of the Rugby Football Union (RFU); he also holds the positions of Chairman of the Rugby Football Foundation and is a trustee of the British Eventing Charitable Trust, as well as being a Vice-President of Riding for the Disabled Association.

The BEF Council is made up of representatives of the BEF’s 19 member bodies and uses the expertise of the membership to provide ideas for the development of the Federation, and provide strategic guidance for the BEF Board.