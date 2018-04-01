Polo party raises $240K for Brooke equine charity

Spread the word



















A charity event held by leading US polo player Nic Roldan has raised more than $240,000 for Brooke USA.

More than 1000 people attended Roldan’s third annual Sunset Polo & White Party, hosted by Mark and Katherine Bellissimo at the Wanderers Club in Wellington, Florida.

The evening began with an exhilarating sunset polo match, where three teams played in a six-chukker round-robin polo tournament consisting of three two-chukker games. In the end, Team Provident Jewelry was declared the winner with a final cumulative score of five. Team Brooke USA finished in second place, while Team Tito’s Handmade Vodka took third place.

“Everything turned out great,” Roldan said. “A lot of people came out to support the cause and we were able to raise a great deal for Brooke USA. It was fun to get the next generation involved on the polo field. We had a really nice group of players. The work that Brooke USA funds around the world is really important, and it is really nice to promote it and help them out.”

Brooke USA strives to significantly improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people they serve throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Later in the evening, the event hosted a variety of auctions, led by ZooMiami goodwill ambassador, celebrity emcee and auctioneer Ron Magill, and featured items such as the players’ team jerseys donated by Polo Gear USA, a World Equestrian Games VIP experience donated by the Bellissimos, an Azamara cruise for two donated by Master Travel and Cruises, a Napa Valley wine country experience for two donated by “KR” and Laura Rombauer, exclusive equestrian jewelry donated by Provident Jewelry and a weekend trip to play polo at the Aspen Valley Polo Club courtesy of Grant Ganzi, who serves on Brooke USA’s Young Leaders Initiative, led by Paige Bellissimo.

A separate travel auction was also held, where 11 luxury travel experiences to numerous spectacular destinations around the world were auctioned off, generously provided by AmFund. Lynne Rubino, owner and designer of Equestrian Trends and Trading Company, also donated a fabulous door prize for the evening — a signed bronze medal, awarded to Giraud Marcel in 1959, set in sterling with baroque pearls.

Once the sporting action and official program were over, it was time for the highly anticipated White Party, where guests danced the night away to music mixed by DJ Adam Lipson, who will be performing at this year’s SunFest in West Palm Beach.

Those in attendance included Brooke USA ambassadors Jessica Jo Tate, Ramon Dominguez and Margaret Duprey, Brooke USA board members Marcia Kulak, John Nicholson and Laura Rombauer as well as Geoff Fear of Provident Jewelry, Grant Portier of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Curtis Pilot of the Pilot polo team and his players Gonzalo and Facundo Pieres.

Guests had the opportunity to help raise funds by buying legacy bricks for the upcoming World Equestrian Games as well as Brooke USA’s Women 4 Donkeys campaign, which seeks to improve the livelihood of women in Kenya. Brooke USA ambassador, Duprey, will be matching contributions made towards the Women 4 Donkeys campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. Donations can be made here.