Legendary equestrian commentator Mike Tucker dies suddenly

The voice of British equestrian sport has been silenced with the sudden passing of renowned commentator Mike Tucker.

Tucker, who died on March 28 at age 74, filled many roles in horse sport, and at the time of his death was chairman of the Organising Committee of Olympia, The London International Horse Show. For more than 30 years he was the show’s senior commentator and had been chairman of the OC for the past two years.

Show Director Simon Brooks-Ward said Tucker’s death was a great shock and brought sadness for all of those involved at Olympia. “Mike was a friend, provided wise counsel, and was professional to the last. He never ducked an issue that he thought needed raising and solving.

“Mike had huge integrity and was respected by all that had the privilege to know him. Furthermore, he was great company and had an immense sense of fun about him. He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Tucker commentated at six Olympic Games and was BBC Sport’s lead equestrian commentator until his retirement after the 2017 Badminton Horse Trials.

Tucker was also a former event rider, Chairman of British Eventing and member of several BE Committees over the years. In 1971 he rode as an individual at the European Championships at Burghley with Farmer Giles, but sadly the horse dropped dead on the steeplechase course.

In an interview with British Eventing Life in 2017, he said: “I was very much born and bred for the life that I have had. The biggest highlight as a competitor [at Badminton] has to be when I finished runner-up back in 1983 riding my homebred General Bugle. Frustratingly, if I hadn’t gone wrong in the dressage I would have won, but then again there’s never any shame in losing to Lucinda Green.”

Tucker groomed for Richard Meade when he was given the ride on Mary Gordon-Watson’s Cornishman for the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

“It was the experience of a lifetime. I spent a lot of time cleaning boots, trading the job of plaiting Cornishman, which was way beyond my competence. I remember the medal ceremony as if it were yesterday. Great Britain had won team gold. As I held Cornishman in the main arena and the National Anthem struck up I thought: ‘I want some of this’.”

While in Mexico Tucker spent time with Dorian Williams and Raymond Brooks Ward and asked how to get involved in commentating. The following year he received his first call up, an Old Berks Point-to-Point.

Tucker is survived by his wife, Angela, and children Andrew and Emma.