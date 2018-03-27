“Grassroots” support as horse pasture seed sells for spinal cord research

Spread the word



















A specially formulated pasture seed mix for horses is being sold in New Zealand to help raise funds to find a cure for spinal cord injury paralysis.

Some $31,200 was raised last year when Agriseeds donated the mix designed especially for horses to the CatWalk Trust’s fundraising efforts. This year, the company agreed to donate even more bags of the Specialist Horse Pasture Seed Mix to the CatWalk Trust.

Agriseeds Marketing Manager Graham Kerr said the company was happy to be able to support the CatWalk Trust and the research it funds. He said the pasture seed mix had been designed with the Trust to directly reflect horses’ specific dietary needs, being high in fibre, low in sugars and containing negligible endophytes.

Most pastures in New Zealand are dominated by perennial ryegrass and white clover, largely sown for sheep and cattle. Such pastures are not ideal for horses.

As well as having relatively low fibre, ryegrass also tends to be high in sugars, particularly during spring and autumn. This can have negative behavioural impacts on some horses and can cause serious metabolic issues, including laminitis.

The Agriseeds-CatWalk Trust Specialist Horse Pasture Mix contains brome, cocksfoot and small amounts of low endophyte ryegrass and white clover. Brome and cocksfoot contain no endophyte and are higher in fibre content than ryegrass.

“The seed selection for the horse pasture mix has many potential benefits, and a range of applications from large-scale horse properties to smaller lifestyle blocks,” Kerr said.

“We have a great deal of respect for the Trust’s pursuit of a cure for spinal cord injury-caused paralysis, and very pleased to make this donation to further the incredible research that The CatWalk Trust supports.”

The CatWalk Trust was founded in 2005 by Catriona Williams, formerly one of New Zealand’s leading international equestrians who, following a riding accident in 2002, is now a C6/C7 tetraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

CatWalk Trust Relationship Manager Chris Lovelady said considering the Trust’s strong ties with the equestrian industry, it was “were over the moon” when Agriseeds offered to donate even more of the seed mix.

“After the incredible support we received from Agriseeds last year, as well as high demand for the pasture mix, we’re aiming to raise a further significant amount in 2018,” she said

“The CatWalk Trust is committed to a world that’s free from paralysis caused by spinal cord injury, and Agriseeds’ generous support means we can continue to fund research projects that cannot advance without financial investment.”

Bags of Agriseeds-CatWalk Trust Specialist Horse Pasture Mix are available at $200 per 25kg bag (recommended sowing rate for 1 hectare). For more information and to place orders please email info@catwalk.org.nz.