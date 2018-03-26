Four adverse drug findings in horses announced, three of them in endurance

Spread the word



















Prohibited substances have been found in four horses, three of them competing in endurance, according to the FEI.

The horse Flor Del Caribe, ridden by Argentina-registered Federica Rossi, tested positive to GW1516 Sulphone after competing in a CEI3* 160km endurance contest at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on February 10 this year. GW1516 is listed on the FEI drugs database base as an anabolic agent and is said to increase a horse’s exercise capacity. It is a banned substance.

The horse Bolota De Alcantara, ridden by Portugal-registered Rodrigo Picão Abreu, tested positive for O-Desmethyl Venlafaxine after competing in a CEI2* 120km endurance race in Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal, on February 17 this year. Venlafaxine is listed on the database as an antidepressant agent. It is a banned substance.

The third endurance case involves a horse named Sohair Des Bruyere, ridden by Russian-registered Elizaveta Minina in a CEI2* 120km endurance race in Doha, Qatar, on January 20 this year. The horse tested positive for the banned anabolic agent testosterone.

The fourth case involves the horse Tina La Boheme, ridden by United Arab Emirates-registered Mohammed Ahmed Al Owais in a CSI2* showjumping contest in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, from February 14 to 17. The horse tested positive for diisopropylamine, listed in the database as vasodilator. It is similarly a banned substance.

The riders are serving automatic provisional suspensions from their respective dates of notification. Each horse is suspended for two months.

All cases are bound for the FEI Tribunal for final determination.

The table of suspensions on the FEI website also lists the suspension of a Qatar rider and one support person for evading a sample collection in relation to an endurance contest.

The case involves the horse Gavotte Des Pins and the rider Ahmed Mubarak Ahmed Al Kuwari. The support person was listed as Mohammed Misfer M. D. Al Hababi.

Their respective suspensions began on March 5 this year.

No other details of the incident are listed.