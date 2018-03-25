Two-year suspension for failed drug test in Italian showjumping horse

Spread the word



















A top-level Italian showjumper has been suspended for two years and fined 4000 Swiss francs after his mount tested positive for two prohibited substances given as part of a treatment regime.

One was the drug stanozolol, which should never be found in a competition horse.

In addition to the suspension, Giacomo Bassi was ordered to pay 2500 Swiss francs towards the cost of the judicial procedure before the FEI Tribunal.

The case centred on samples taken from the horse Cenerado at the CSI3* at Gorla Minore, Italy, on March 12 last year.

Cenerado tested positive for stanozolol and ketoprofen.

Stanozolol is an anabolic steroid used to improve performance by promoting muscular development. It is listed as a banned substance under the FEI’s anti-doping rules. Ketoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug with painkilling effects and is listed as a controlled medication.

The FEI imposed automatic provisional suspensions on both the rider and the horse following the test results.

Bassi asked for the B sample to be tested. It returned the same result.

In correspondence, Bassi explained to the tribunal how both drugs came to be in Cenerado’s system.

The horse, he explained, had been treated with a product called Stargate and given repeated shock wave therapy late in 2016 in a bid to cure or reduce the symptoms of a bilateral chronic sesamoiditis and associated complications. The horse had also received another medication, which had not played a part in the positive test.

This therapy was suggested by a veterinarian trusted by the owner of the horse, Bassi explained.

The horse received an intramuscular injection of Stargate once a week for a month, with some jabs given by Bassi himself. The shock wave therapy was repeated weekly on the back fetlocks.

The medications had been given solely for the purpose of healing the horse and assisting him in his recovery.

Stargate was suggested for use by a pharmaceutical company, which assured him it would be OK if used well out from any competitions. To support this, they showed him international studies that confirmed the validity of these suggested therapies.

The last Stargate injection was 80 days before the drug test in question.

Following the positive drug test, he learned that Stargate contained stanozolol.

“I realised the mistake I had committed. I verified and I found out that stanozolol is prohibited at all times,” he said, noting this was at variance with what the drug company told him.

“I recognize the violation committed and I take all responsibility for it. I am truthfully sorry for this event, and, in my partial defence, I can say that I thought I was acting only for the horse’s wellbeing and for his health.”

Bassi sought the minimum suspension possible, saying he and his horses had been tested more than 50 times, always with negative results.

The use of Stargate had not been entered in the medication logbook of the horse late in 2016, but it did list the administration of 10ml of ketoprofen early in March 2017, which had been given by a veterinarian after the horse had been diagnosed with a fever due to fatigue. This had given rise to the positive ketoprofen test.

Bassi said he would never intentionally use banned substances in competition. “I can guarantee that it won’t happen again.”

He said the provisional suspension meant that he had lost clients and was forced to close his stable.

The FEI, in its submission, provided a summary from a scientific expert, Dr Peter Kallings, on stanozolol. Kallings said the drug was no longer considered to have any justifiable use in modern medicine. However, it is still abused as a performance-enhancing drug in human athletes and racehorses.

The FEI said that, in the case of stanozolol, which was one of the old-school doping substances and one of the best-known anabolic steroids, it had a zero-tolerance for such a substance in a competition horse.

It said that Bassi was fully aware of the treatment given to the horse. He had injected the horse himself on the recommendation of the veterinarian of the owner.

The FEI submitted that it could have been very simple for Bassi to check the active ingredient in Stargate. A simple internet search found a picture of Stargate with big letters stating “Stanozolol” on it.

In the view of the FEI, it must also have been written on the bottles used by Bassi to inject the horse.

The FEI was of the view that in cases where the rider actually administered or treated a horse willingly with a banned substance, a No Fault or Negligence defence could not be applied.

In the opinion of the FEI, Bassi had been highly at fault and negligent in the case. “He had to have realised while using the product that he should have checked the product on the internet and checked the active substance stanozolol on the FEI List.

“By not doing any research on the product or checking with other people or veterinarians in the sport about such substance, Bassi had been highly negligent.”

The fact a drug company had recommended the product was irrelevant, since Bassi still responsible for any treatments given to the horse.

The FEI submitted that a two-year suspension was appropriate in the case.

The circumstances of the case were further traversed at a hearing, with Bassi asserting that there were “plenty of horses in Italy treated with stanozolol, and that there were many stanozolol positives on a national level”.

He argued that the rule violation had to be seen in relation to the average fault in a case of this type in Italy; that his fault in the case at hand had to be considered low due to the situation with regard to stanozolol use in Italy, claiming such products were heavily promoted.

Bassi explained that injecting stanozolol was only considered a criminal offence in Italy – that is, mistreatment of the horse, where an injection of stanozolol was not justified for medical reasons. The drug, he said, was available on prescription from pharmacies.

The tribunal, comprising Laurent Niddam, Henrik Arle and Constance Popineau, said it was satisfied that Bassi had explained how the substances came to be in the horse’s system.

Stanozolol, it noted, should never be found in any competition horse.

“It is therefore irrelevant whether or not the suggested detection/withdrawal times have been followed by the Person Responsible.”

It said Bassi took responsibility for the rule violation, by admitting it, and also by taking responsibility for the actions committed by his support personnel.

However, it was astonished that Bassi, who has been riding in FEI competitions since 2006, had not been aware of the anti-doping and controlled medication rules until the case at hand arose.

The tribunal ruled that Bassi was highly at fault for the rule violation.

“It is clear that he did not check the ingredients of the product Stargate … ”

Knowing the rules and checking the ingredients of products given to a horse is considered a minimum requirement with regard to the duty of care expected of a rider, it said.

“Moreover, relying on the recommendations of veterinarians or of a sponsor who also happens to be a pharmaceutical company to administer an anabolic steroid, does not diminish the degree of fault of the Person Responsible.”

It imposed a two-year suspension on Bassi, fined him, and made an order for costs.

Bassi will eligible to compete again after March 11 next year.