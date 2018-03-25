Brooke named official charity for 2018 World Equestrian Games

Spread the word



















International equine charity Brooke has been chosen as the official charity for the FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina in the US later this year.

WEG takes place every four years, and is the major international championship event for the FEI regulated-disciplines of Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining. It is being held this year from September 11 to 23.

Brooke, Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, is planning to build a commemorative walkway called the Brooke Breezeway at the WEG venue at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. The walkway will feature dedicated “Brooke Bricks” in honor of both the event and the important service provided by working equines around the world. “Brooke Bricks” will be made of bricks manufactured humanely in the United States and will be available online later in the year. They will installed in dedication of a person, horse or organization.

The partnership between WEG and Brooke is courtesy of Katherine Bellissimo, a co-founder of the Tryon International Equestrian Center who serves on the board of sister organization Brooke USA.

She has championed Brooke’s work for several years, before becoming part of Brooke USA in April 2016.

“I am pleased to have Brooke named as the official charity of the FEI World Equestrian Games Tryon 2018. The work that Brooke and Brooke USA do for both horses and humans around the world is incredibly admirable and embodies our organization’s goal of celebrating the ways we depend on this beautiful creature through this event. It is only natural that the world’s largest working equine welfare charity be chosen as a beneficiary of the world’s largest equestrian competition,” Bellissimo said.

“Brooke USA is one of only two boards I choose to serve on and it’s because I believe our work has a great and lasting impact on Brooke’s global efforts, not only for the equines but also the humans who rely on them.”

The overarching theme for the 2018 WEG is “Celebrate the Horse, Celebrate the Sport: #Together,” which commemorates the deep connection and interdependencies that have existed between humankind and equines for millennia. For much of the developed world, this relationship has become one of leisure and sport, but for over 600 million people, the relationship is still one of survival.

Brooke Chief Executive Petra Ingram said the charity was proud to be part of WEG this year. “The theme of humans and equines through time also ties in with our Every Horse Remembered campaign, which honours the horses who worked side by side with soldiers in World War One. We’re looking forward to working together with Tryon International Equestrian Center to organise Brooke themed activities and raise funds for working horses, donkeys and mules around the world.”

Headquartered in the UK, Brooke is an international charity that protects and improves the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, whose labour keeps millions of poor families in developing countries around the world out of poverty.

Ingram said some 100 million horses, donkeys and mules around the world are doing the hardest jobs in extreme environments, from the brick kilns of Nepal to the coal mines of Pakistan and the small farms of Ethiopia and Nicaragua. “They are paying the price for their labour with injuries, exhaustion, dehydration and malnutrition. Brooke works to make long-lasting improvements to their lives.”