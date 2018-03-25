British Horse Council formed as unified voice on equine issues

Spread the word





















Two horse organisations in Britain have merged to form a single equine entity in order to present a unified view to government and other authorities.

The British Horse Council was launched at the National Equine Forum earlier this month, bringing together the British Horse Industry Confederation and the Equine Sector Council (for Health and Welfare). The two organisations have been working together on a range of issues such as the horsemeat scandal, horse passports and rates for equestrian businesses for some time. The move to formalise into one body which speaks to all government departments as well as devolved authorities is seen as a practical step.

With many issues, not least of which is Brexit, presenting challenges and opportunities throughout the sector it is especially important that, where there is common ground, racing, breeding, sport, leisure, trade, health, education, research, enforcement and welfare can present a strong and unified view.

The British Horse Council, will be open and inclusive with a mailing list for all equestrian related organisations to join the conversation and regular group meetings for communication and consultation.

British Horse Industry Confederation Chair Lynn Petersen, welcomed the new body. “The first thing I asked when becoming Chair of BHIC was why there were two organisations essentially doing the same thing.

“My question to colleagues was whether we could find a way to join forces since we are all focusing on the same challenges. With Brexit looming, there can be no better time for us to join together and promote our industry which contributes so much to society and the economy,” Petersen said.

Equine Sector Council Chair Jeanette Allen said the British Horse Council was all about cooperation, coordination, “but mostly consensus”.

“Where the sector does not all agree about an issue, it will be left to individual organisations to communicate their own priorities and the BHC will harness the power of speaking with one voice whenever possible.”

All interested equestrian organisations are welcome to make contact at info@britishhorsecouncil.org.uk.