Gender pay gap at British Racing Authority found to be 16 percent

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has a gender pay gap that averages 16%, figures released today show. The median was found to be 15%.

The gender pay gap is the percentage difference in the average hourly earnings of the women and men in a company. It is not the same as equal pay, which deals with the pay differences between men and women who carry out the same job.

All women and men in like-for-like roles at the BHA are paid equally.

The report also lists the bonus pay gap, the proportion of employees receiving a bonus, and the number of female and male staff falling into each pay quartile.

The bonus pay gap is an average of 66%, with a median of 31%. It is primarily a result of a performance-related incentive plan at executive level, where the gender split when the survey was completed was 70% male to 30% female.

Alongside the report, a three-point action plan has been published, which includes unconscious bias training for senior leaders within the authority, an audit of recruitment processes and an increased training and development budget for staff.

BHA chief executive Nick Rust said he was determined to uphold the organisation’s commitment to being open and transparent and achieving a diverse, balanced and inclusive workforce where all people can fulfil their potential and have equal opportunities to build their career.

“The BHA’s values include being progressive and accountable, so we want to see a better balance between men and women in senior roles and we are now focused on rolling out our action plan to achieve this.”

The report, which outlines how the BHA performs against six metrics relating to gender pay, as required by the British Government, can he read here.