A lot rides on a horse’s name when it comes to casual punters

Fervent gamblers will sweat blood over the form guide before placing their bets, but many casual punters are more likely to pick horses based on their names, it transpires.

A British survey of 1000 people who enjoy an occasional flutter found that half bet on horses based purely on the horse’s name.

While it may not be at all scientific, the survey results suggest they may curiously do better than when picking horses at random, by the name of the jockey, or based on the colour of the horse.

The light-hearted survey, carried out by Angle Marketing, asked punters to disclose the biggest winning return they could recall from their preferred method.

Those who picked horses based purely on its name – that was half of the casual punters surveyed – said the most they won from a single bet was £32.17, on average, based on this method.

This was ahead of wagers placed on the basis of jersey colour (£21.15), the name of the jockey (£24.67) and selecting a horse at random (£28.82).

The research also identified other methods commonly used by punters when choosing a horse – including the name of the jockey and whether the number of the horse has personal significance. One fifth have at one time or another selected a horse based on whether the jockey was good-looking and three in 10 have made a choice based on jersey colour.

It also emerged 22 per cent make a point of studying a horse’s form before having a flutter. However, 56 per cent said they have more fun betting on a race if they pick a horse based on attributes such as colour, name or number – rather than recent form. Amid this, the most popular horse number selected is seven – with 25 per cent typically plumping for this digit.

When it comes to choosing a horse based on its name, 30 per cent are more likely to select a funny name. And 16 per cent will pick a name which simply “sounds like a winner”.

Quizzed as to what it is about a horse’s name that would make them most likely to place a bet on it, those surveyed provided plenty of colourful, insightful, honest and even surreal replies.

Responses varied from, ‘A name that’s similar to a family member’, to ‘If it reminds me of my maiden name’ and as exotic as ‘Something Spanish sounding’.

Additional answers included ‘If it resonates with me’, ‘Gut feeling’, ‘Recent events’, Reminds me of my childhood’, ‘Something relevant to an occurrence that day’ and ‘Reminds me of holidays’.

When asked what they would call a racehorse to make people bet on it, there were plenty of smart responses, with punters going for names such as Bet On Me, Champion, Chancer, Sir Winsalot, Lucky, Pot of gold, Lightning, I’m A Winner, Speedy, Invincible and Sure Thing.

One respondent must have been banking on some reverse psychology with the suggested name of Donkey.

Carried out through OnePoll.com, the research also found around one fifth have let their kids pick a horse to place a stake on – and 82 per cent have won money as a result.

Typically, those polled will place ten bets over the course of a year – and will usually wager no more than £10.55.

Andy Bell, a spokesman for freebetting.co.uk, who commissioned the survey said while part of the fun for some was studying the form guide and giving yourself the best chance of winning, horses clearly took the fancy of other punters for different reasons.

“Every now and then a horse takes our fancy for another reason, either by having a witty name or being named after something close to us. This could be either sharing our own name, or having a name that reminds us of a family member, loved one or even a pet.

“Many people have great success offering tips on which horses are likely to place where on any given race.

“But it seems for a large portion of gamblers, that takes the fun out of it – and it’s much more enjoyable to support a horse or jockey you feel a personal connection with.

“And while this may be more fun, it may not lead to more winnings – so we’d advise a mixture of both, and of course to be cautious when gambling at all not to take things too far.”

The average biggest win using the following methods:

Name of horse – £32.17

Totally at random – £28.28

Name of Jockey – £24.67

Colour of the horse – £23.28

Whether the jockey is good-looking – £22.20

Number of horse having personal significance – £21.93

You or someone you know having the same name as the trainer – £21.86

You or someone you know having the same name as the jockey – £21.79

You or someone you know having the same name as the horse – £21.69

Jockey’s jersey colour – £21.15

