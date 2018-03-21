Heartwarming pictures: Sanctuary’s donkeys take snow in their stride

Spread the word



















Icy weather that battered Britain earlier this month – dubbed The Beast from the East – didn’t put a damper on the equine fun at The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon.

Several of the donkeys at the international charity’s base spent some time frolicking in the snow as the sun shone, captured by Simon Horn.

The Donkey Sanctuary was founded in 1969 by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen, MBE, and is renowned for its work with donkeys around the world.

It also cares for the largest collective group of mules in England.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s Slade House Farm is open 365 days of the year, and admission and parking are free. It is home to about 200 donkeys who live in small groups.

The Donkey Sanctuary has six other farms in England.

Over the years more than 15,000 donkeys and mules have received lifelong care in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.

The Donkey Sanctuary works directly to improve the lives of donkeys and the people who rely on them across the world. In communities where donkeys bring water, firewood, food and other essentials to the home, donkeys are often seen as ‘part of the family’ as their contribution to the whole family is so key.

There are more than 50 million donkeys in the world yet people don’t always value or understand the hidden but enormous role donkeys play.

The charity carefully monitors the welfare issues affecting donkeys on a global level, and moves quickly to resolve them. Donkeys are working in some of the toughest conditions imaginable such as brick kilns and building sites. Wild populations are under threat. Donkeys are still exploited in entertainment and most recently The Donkey Sanctuary has helped expose how they are being farmed for their skins.

For more than 40 years, The Donkey Sanctuary has provided donkey-assisted therapy to children in the UK and overseas. Initially, the programme involved riding therapy for children with additional needs but over the past four decades it has evolved to cater for users with emotional and cognitive needs as well as physical. As a consequence the charity is developing a new model focusing on self-esteem, coping mechanisms, conflict management, empathy and many other skills.

The Donkey Sanctuary