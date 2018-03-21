Figures reveal modest increase in fatality rate among American Thoroughbreds

Spread the word



















The fatal injury rate among Thoroughbreds in North American racing rose slightly in 2017, although the increase was a little higher on turf tracks, figures reveal.

An analysis of data from the Equine Injury Database (EID) revealed a fatal injury rate in 2017 of 1.61 horses per 1000 starts, compared to the 2016 rate of 1.54 horses per 1000 starts.

Professor Tim Parkin, a veterinarian and epidemiologist from the University of Glasgow, performed the analysis for the US Jockey Club.

The fatality rates associated with each racing surface were:

On turf, 1.36 fatalities per 1000 starts in 2017, compared to 1.09 in 2016.

On dirt, 1.74 fatalities per 1000 starts in 2017, compared to 1.7 in 2016.

On synthetic surfaces, 1.1 fatalities per 1000 starts.

Since the database began collecting data in 2009, there has been a 20% drop in the risk of fatal injury across all surfaces, a 17% drop in risk of fatal injury on dirt, and a 30% drop in risk of fatal injury on turf.

An analysis of 2017 race distance statistics shows that shorter races (less than 6 furlongs) were again associated with higher injury rates versus middle distance races (6 to 8 furlongs) and long races (more than 8 furlongs). This has been consistent over the nine-year span.

In addition, 2-year-olds again had the lowest rate of catastrophic injuries compared to 3-year-olds and older horses, another trend over the nine years.

“Although fatality rates increased this year from last year, the increase in rates is not statistically significant,” Parkin said.

“However, the overall decline in the rate in fatalities since the creation of the EID is statistically significant and reflects a continuously improving safety record for North American racing.”

Dr Mary Scollay, the equine medical director for Kentucky and a consultant, like Parkin, to the EID, said the North American racing industry had made significant strides to decrease fatal equine injuries.

“The results should serve to further motivate us to continue that trend,” she said.

A graph depicting all updated statistical data pertaining to surface, distance, and age is available here.

The database statistics are based on injuries that resulted in fatalities within 72 hours from the date of the race.

The statistics are for official Thoroughbred races only and exclude steeplechase races. Summary statistics for the database are subject to change due to a number of considerations, including reporting timeliness.

Since March 2012, racetracks have been able to voluntarily publish their statistics from the EID in the Safety Initiatives section of The Jockey Club website. There are 25 tracks that self-reported during 2017 and their aggregate rate was 1.46.

The list of racetracks participating in the database and detailed statistics from those tracks that voluntarily publish their results can be found here.

Throughout the course of 2018, racetracks accounting for approximately 97% of flat racing days are expected to contribute data to the database.

The database was conceived at the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation’s first Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit and launched by The Jockey Club in July 2008. It seeks to identify the frequencies, types, and outcomes of racing injuries using a standardized format that generates valid statistics, identifies markers for horses at increased risk of injury, and serves as a data source for research directed at improving safety and preventing injuries.