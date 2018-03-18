Britain’s Olympic disciplines talk of united way forward after critical report

Spread the word



















The bodies that oversee the Olympic horse-sport disciplines have indicated their willingness for a united way forward following the publication of a report that singled them out for criticism.

The just-published report identified elitism, bullying and self-interest within factions of the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) following its investigations into ructions within the umbrella organisation last year which led to the resignation of its new chief executive Clare Salmon.

The report laid much of the blame for the problems at the foot of the founding member-bodies – British Dressage, British Eventing, British Showjumping, and the British Horse Society.

The three-strong review panel from the specialist non-profit independent disputes service Sport Resolutions received 108 written contributions and conducted 43 interviews before producing its 53-page report.

The panel’s key recommendations centered around identifying the roles and responsibilities of the BEF, establishing strong leadership within the organisation, and maintaining good governance.

The report also listed a series of complaints it had received about British Dressage and British Eventing, with six listed in relation to British Dressage. These included the cost of participation, a lack of communication, a climate of fear, dominance of a small group within its leadership team, and high staff turnover.

The showjumping allegations centered on a culture of bullying by senior leadership figures and high staff turnover.

“References were also made by a small number of contributors about broadly similar allegations as listed above concerning British Eventing, the British Horse Society and Endurance Great Britain,” the report said.

The panel stressed that it had not conducted any inquiries into the allegations (they were outside its brief) and that mentioning them in the report did not amount to findings in any way.

“It was up to the BEF and the member bodies concerned to decide whether to investigate those matters further.”

British Dressage in support

British Dressage said it fully supported the recommendations of the panel.

“While we do not necessarily recognise or agree with some of the published statements contained within the report, we fully support and endorse the recommendations made by the panel,” it said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to working with the BEF and member bodies on their implementation in full.”

“A number of the issues raised in the report have already been addressed by the new governance model developed by the member bodies, in collaboration with the BEF, between July and September 2017.

“This was adopted with the unanimous support of the BEF Council ahead of the 31 October 2017 deadline set by UK Sport and Sport England in order to fully comply with the requirements under A Code for Sports Governance.

“Clear progress has already been made on a united way forward and there is a strong desire to work collaboratively and collectively across the Federation to achieve our mutual objectives.

“There are a number of unsubstantiated allegations specifically about British Dressage contained within the report, which were outside the terms of reference for this review and therefore have not been investigated by the panel.

“British Dressage has already publicly addressed these points at an open members’ meeting in November 2017, during the period of the investigation, and via comprehensive notes published at this time on the official British Dressage website.”

Its chief executive, Jason Brautigam, said he wanted to thank the panel for its report and recommendations.

“While it has been a challenging few months on a number of fronts, I am confident that we are now in a strong position to move forward positively.

“The board of directors, staff and stakeholders of British Dressage are all looking forward to a constructive and productive working relationship with the new BEF chief executive Nick Fellows, the new BEF chairman and the BEF board for the future benefit and development of equestrianism as a whole.”

British Showjumping welcomes review

British Showjumping said it, along with the other founding members, welcomed the review recommendations and looked forward to working with the BEF Board in implementing them.

“This, together with the work that was done last year on A Code for Sports Governance, will help to ensure a great future for our sport,” it said.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Nick Fellows, the new BEF chief executive, and the new BEF chair, when appointed.

“We look forward to working alongside them and supporting them in their new roles.”

British Eventing supports recommendations

British Eventing chief executive David Holmes said his organisation supported the report recommendations, including a collaborative approach to identifying the role of the BEF and working towards maintaining good governance within equestrian sport.

“We also look forward to working with all member bodies and the BEF’s board and new chief executive Nick Fellows in implementing these recommendations.

“British Eventing has been working closely with the BEF over the last 18 months in particular in relation to the world class programme and the appointment of the new performance manager and coach, along with successfully meeting the requirements of A Code for Sports Governance by the UK Sport and Sport England deadline of 31st October.”

Standards important to UK Sport and Sport England

Meanwhile, UK Sport and Sport England, organisations which have directed millions of pounds in public funding to the BEF, said they welcomed the review.

“All sports – and especially those in receipt of public funding – must demonstrate that they are run to the highest standards of governance, led by skilled and diverse boards,” they said in a joint statement.

“Sports that are unable to demonstrate these standards will not receive funding in the future.

“The review is clear that these standards and behaviours have not been met in the past across equestrian sport.

“While we recognise that structural and leadership changes have recently been made, ongoing funding will be dependent on the BEF and its Member Bodies acting to implement the recommendations of this review.

“We will keep this under close review.”