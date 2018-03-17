Seasonal metabolic changes seen in racehorses, even when stabled

Spread the word



















Seasonal changes in the metabolic rate of horses have been well documented, but what about horses who live in stables and receive constant amounts of food?

In the wild, metabolic changes are likely driven by the changing weather and variable food availability.

Energy balance varies with seasonal fluctuations depending on energy intake and expenditure.

In contrast to wild animals, the amount of forage available to domesticated animals is not necessarily affected by the season.

Even so, recent studies show that domesticated mammals can change their energy expenditure depending on seasonal environmental changes such as temperature or daylight. For example, the metabolic rate of a Shetland pony mare is high in summer and low in winter.

This seasonal metabolic change suggests that the body weight of a domesticated horse can change with seasonal fluctuations that are high in winter and low in summer, despite constant feeding.

Japanese researchers Yuji Takahashi and Toshiyuki Takahashi said although some studies have investigated seasonal changes of the body weight in domesticated horses, including racehorses, most were kept on pasture with amounts of forage that varied between seasons.

The pair, writing in the journal BMC Veterinary Research, noted there were few investigations on seasonal body weight change of domesticated horses housed in stables, which are provided constant energy intake throughout the year.

Seasonal changes and body-weight gain in racehorses during their careers are not well understood because their weights are not measured in most countries.

The researchers analysed body-weight data of Thoroughbred racehorses who took part in flat races held by the Japan Racing Association from January 1, 2002, to the end of 2014. Weights are recorded as a matter of course and the country has no off-season in racing.

In all, they acquired 640,431 body-weight measurements, 632,540 of which were incorporated in their analyses.

The pair found that the body weight of stallions and geldings peaked in autumn and winter and reached its low point in summer.

In contrast, the body weight of mares peaked in autumn and reached its low point in spring.

The magnitudes of the seasonal fluctuations were 7kg for stallions, 8kg for geldings and 6kg for mares.

Overall, most of the increase in body weight was observed when all sexes approached 5 years of age, suggesting this was when Thoroughbred physiological development is completed.

The slope of the body-weight gain was smaller after that, up to the age of 7, according to the pair.

The horses tended to gain about 30 kilograms during their careers.

Over the course of their athletic careers, the average body weights changed from about 461kg to 493kg for stallions; 458kg to 484kg for geldings; and from about 442kg to 472kg for mares.

The average body weights of Thoroughbred racehorses at the completion of physiological development were calculated at 490kg for stallions, 480kg for geldings and 465kg for females.

The body-weight changes in geldings were similar to those of the intact male horses, although they showed broader peaks in autumn and winter.

“The present study shows that Thoroughbred racehorses exhibited annual rhythms of body weight, suggesting that they maintain a seasonal energy balance,” the pair wrote.

Further, there may be sex differences in energy balance mechanisms. Mares appeared to employ a mechanism that maintained energy balance that differed from males and geldings, they said, most likely explained by their sexual cycle.

The authors suggested seasonal environmental factors such as temperature or light may explain the seasonal changes in metabolic rate in horses.

The range in average monthly temperature over the year was about 23 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperatures in August and the lowest in January.

The horses were stabled at the ambient temperature, so the high temperatures in summer may have increased their metabolic rate and the low temperatures in winter may have reduced it.

Takahashi Y, Takahashi T. Seasonal fluctuations in body weight during growth of Thoroughbred racehorses during their athletic career. BMC Veterinary Research. 2017;13:257. doi:10.1186/s12917-017-1184-3.

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.