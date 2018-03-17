$1.2m funding boost for horse health research

Spread the word



















Tying up, laminitis and lung health are among a raft of equine issues being researched this year, thanks to $1.2 million in funding from the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

It is the fourth consecutive year it has authorized expenditure of more than $1 million to fund veterinary research to benefit all horses. The 2018 allotment of $1,239,083 will fund 11 new projects at nine universities, seven continuing projects, and two career development awards.

This year, Michigan State University researcher Stephanie Valberg will explore the underlying cause of recurrent exertional rhabdomyolysis (RER) at a genetic level in thoroughbred racehorses, in order to establish preventative treatments for tying-up. “The recurrent nature of RER, the long lay-up time between episodes of tying-up, the expense of training a horse with susceptibility to RER have led to a variety of legal and illicit strategies to prevent the disease,” Valberg said.

“The scarcity of much needed information regarding the underlying basis for RER has limited the ability to develop therapeutic agents that specifically target the mechanisms that cause the disease. We believe that our experience, state-of-the-art methods and strong collaborations with equine practitioners at racing centers have positioned us to determine the underlying basis for RER and identify targets for therapeutic development.”

At Purdue University, Laurent Couetil is looking for a non-pharmaceutical solution to the widespread problem of equine asthma. Researchers will compare the effect of feeding dry hay, steamed hay, or haylage on dust level, airway inflammation and blood omega-3 levels in Thoroughbreds. “We hope to find that horses fed haylage or steamed hay will be exposed to lower levels of dust, resulting in decreased airway inflammation compared to horses fed dry hay. In addition, we believe that haylage will result in the most significant improvement, and this will be associated with higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids,” Couetil said.

James Belknap, from Ohio State University, is exploring whether continuous cold therapy on a horse’s feet is effective in the management of endocrinopathic laminitis, the most common form of the disease.

“Our research groups have developed continuous digital hypothermia (CDH) as an effective preventative and treatment for another form of the disease – sepsis-associated laminitis – and it has been widely adopted as a method of prophylaxis in severely ill horses in the clinical setting,” Belknap said.

“There is, however, currently no data on whether CDH is effective against endocrinopathic laminitis, limiting the clinical use of the technique in the most common clinical cases. We anticipate that the proposed study will address the fundamental question of whether CDH is effective and therefore indicated in the management of endocrinopathic laminitis.”

The 2018 slate of research brings Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation’s totals since 1983 to more than $26 million to underwrite 358 projects at 43 universities.

Dr Stephanie Bond from the University of Calgary has been named the recipient of the Storm Cat Career Development Award for her work, “Airway Inflammation: On Pathogenesis and Performance”.

This award is named for distinguished stallion Storm Cat and is underwritten by foundation board member Lucy Young Hamilton, whose family bred, raced, and stood Storm Cat. Bond has also been awarded an Eyes High II DVM Graduate Recruitment Scholarship, and the Storm Cat Award will provide supplemental funds.

Dr Jessica M. Gilbertie from the North Carolina State University has received the Elaine and Bertram Klein Career Development Award, for the grant proposal “Platelet Lysate Therapy In Infectious Arthritis”, a revision of her work “Platelet-rich Plasma Therapy in Infectious Arthritis” with Dr Lauren Schnabel at North Carolina State University.

Gilbertie received a recommendation from Dr Dean Richardson of New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania, who said: “Dr Gilbertie was largely responsible for the preliminary data and study design with Dr Thomas Shaer, who will be serving as co-investigator. Dr Gilbertie will be continuing her research on the antimicrobial properties of platelets to support her PhD thesis in Dr Schnabel’s laboratory.”

The award is named in memory of distinguished horseman and horsewoman Bert and Elaine Klein and is underwritten by their family on behalf of Grayson.

New Projects (listed alphabetically by university)

Thoroughbred Sales Radiology-Ultrasonography Study – Wayne McIlwraith, Colorado State University. This study will improve the industry’s understanding of the significance of sesamoiditis, ultrasonographic suspensory branch changes, and stifle lucencies in sales yearlings and 2-year-olds.

Development Of Limited View 3D Imaging – Chris Kawcak, Colorado State University. The goal of this proposal is to develop a point-of-care, 3-dimensional imaging technique that can be used to better characterize and prevent injuries in racehorses.

Investigating Metabolic Stress And Viral Hepatitis – Sabine Mann, Cornell University. Researchers will study metabolic pathways and hepatic viral infection to find a relationship with maladaptation to training syndrome/high GGT (glutamyl-transferase ) to help improve the health and performance of racehorses.

Underlying Cause Of Recurrent Exertional Rhabdomyolysis – Stephanie Valberg, Michigan State University. Stress-induced modification to the skeletal muscle calcium release channel forms the basis for tying up in Thoroughbreds and pinpoints a target for development of effective new treatments.

Host Factors Involved In EHM Pathogenesis And Latency – Gisela Soboll Hussey, Michigan State University. This project involves development of tools to protect horses from EHV-1 infection and to compare the immune responses in old and young horses to identify the mechanisms causing clinical EHM.

Ampk Agonists And Insulin Dysregulation In Horses – Teresa Burns, The Ohio State University. This project directly impacts the treatment of equine metabolic syndrome by assessing the efficacy of two drugs, metformin and acetylsalicylic acid, in the treatment of equine insulin dysregulation.

Effects Of Low-Dust Forage On Athletic Horses Lung Health – Laurent Couetil, Purdue University. This project seeks to provide a non-pharmaceutical solution to the widespread problem of equine asthma by evaluating the benefits of low-dust forage to athletic horses.

Unraveling Complex Traits By Defining Genome Function 2 – Carrie Finno, University of California- Davis. Developing an atlas of gene regulation in the horse.

Epidemiology Of Drug-Resistant R. Equi At Horse Farms – Steeve Giguere, University of Georgia. Research is geared to determine if isolates of Rhodococcus equi highly resistant to antibiotics are widespread at horse breeding farms in Kentucky.

Firocoxib Properties In Equine Pregnancy & Placentitis II – Margo Macpherson, University of Florida. This project should provide a fundamental step toward determining if specific drugs (including firocoxibs) are performing expected functions, such as resolving inflammation, in pregnancies threatened by placentitis.

Novel Analgesic Combination In Horses – Alonso Guedes, University of Minnesota. Researchers are developing a medication strategy for joint inflammation/pain that can provide pain relief as well as help protect the joint cartilage from damage caused by chemical mediators of inflammation.

Ongoing Projects

Evaluation Of Kisspeptin And Pregnant Mares – Christianne Magee, Colorado State University. This proposal will allow us to gain insight as to how kisspeptins are involved in equine pregnancy and if they can serve as a biomarker for pregnancy compromise.

Cytotoxic T-Cell Immunity To Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 – Doug Antczak, Cornell University. This research will develop critically needed knowledge about how the horse immune system responds to equine herpesvirus type1 vaccination and infection.

Platelet Lysate Therapy In Infectious Arthritis – Lauren Schnabel, North Carolina State University. This proposal examines the antibacterial properties of platelets to treat joint infections in horses more effectively than conventional therapies, with the goal of reducing morbidity and mortality.

Endocrinopathic Laminitis: Pathophysiology And Treatment – James Belknap, Ohio State University. This study will determine if continuous digital hypothermia is effective and therefore indicated in the management of endocrinopathic laminitis, the most common form of the disease.

Host-directed Control of R. equi Foal Pneumonia- Part II – Angela Bordin, Texas A&M University. Researchers will use an inhaled product applied directly into the lungs to increase immune responses to protect foals against Rhodococcus equi, a bacterium that causes severe pneumonia in foals.

Predicting The Risk Of Equine Fatal Injury During Racing – Tim Parkin, University of Glasgow. The program is designed to use the Equine Injury Database to better predict and identify horses at greatest risk of fatal injury during racing and provide measures to further reduce the number of horses dying on North American racetracks.

Bone Marrow Mononuclear Cells For Equine Joint Therapy – Linda Dahlgren, Virginia Maryland CVM. The results from this study will pave the way to investigate a new cell therapy from equine bone marrow as a targeted regenerative therapy for horses suffering from arthritis.

Further details on all the new projects are here.