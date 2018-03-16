Long-running “turf wars” in British horse sport laid bare in report

Spread the word



















Long-standing hostilities within British horse sport, which came to a head last year, have been described in an independent report, with one individual likening it to a turf war.

Others interviewed were more measured, but acknowledged that member bodies within the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) “don’t get on with each other”, but they “all come together in their hatred of the BEF”.

The damning independent report has described bullying, elitism and self-interest at work within elements of the BEF, saying relationships between the governing organisation and its member bodies had been dysfunctional for years.

The 53-page report, released today, was commissioned following a series of concerns raised in July last year by its outgoing chief executive Clare Salmon, whose position in the federation had become untenable because of the position adopted by some key stakeholders.

The panel, from the specialist non-profit independent disputes service Sport Resolutions, spent two months examining the issues raised by Salmon over elements of the BEF, receiving 108 written contributions and conducting 43 interviews.

Panel members John Mehrzad, Ben Ewart, and Sharon Scotson found that the relationship between Salmon and certain member bodies had irretrievably broken down by July 2017.

“The relationship between the BEF and member bodies had been dysfunctional in practice for many years, with the Olympic disciplines dominating that relationship,” they said.

Salmon, described by the panel as an individual of strong character, was a protagonist for change and had been appointed unanimously by the BEF Board.

However, she was undermined by certain senior figures within the BEF and the leadership of certain member bodies even before taking up her role.

External consultants had recommended change within the organisation and Salmon was engaged for that purpose. However, the pace of the proposed changes, poor communication at times, and Salmon being perceived as an outsider to equestrianism led certain member bodies to become suspicious and ultimately opponents of the proposals.

The clash between Salmon and the member bodies, in particular the Olympic disciplines, culminated in those Olympic disciplines, the British Horse Society and the Pony Club giving the BEF chair an ultimatum at a meeting in July last year: either Salmon was to be dismissed or placed on garden leave, or they would not engage in talks over the mandatory Code for Sports Governance, thereby potentially jeopardising public funding for the sport.

“Those member bodies viewed their actions as being necessary and in the best interests for equestrianism, given trust and respect had disappeared between them and the then BEF chief executive,” the panel said.

Salmon was left in an untenable position, resulting in her departure.

Her email of July 13 outlined a series of concerns. She wrote: ” My own view for equestrianism, as you know, involved achieving a bigger and more diverse community for the sport, building standards of integrity, and communicating the belief that horses are a force for good. The benefits of this approach would be shared by all those involved in the sector. I still believe in that vision, but have found that the elitist views and personal aspirations of a small number of individuals have the potential to prevent any material progress.

“Corruption, self-interest and bullying behaviour are a reality in part of equestrianism. I cannot and do not want to be part of that. Public money deserves a better fate.”

The panel examined events leading up to Salmon’s departure, and came to the unanimous view that certain groups within the organisation had behaved in an elitist manner and engaged in bullying. Such behaviour, it said, had arisen from self-interest, not corruption.

Panel members named three key areas of concern it felt needed addressing urgently:

Clear identification of the role and responsibilities of the BEF.

The establishment of strong leadership within the BEF.

The maintenance of good governance.

A three-member advisory group has already been established by the BEF Board to advise on how best to implement the findings of the review.

The review panel said there was an overwhelming view that the precise role of the BEF was “not clear”.

“There were polarised views as to what its role ought to be. To many, its actual role was ‘very confusing’.

The BEF, formed in 1972, sits at the head of various other, longer-established sporting organisations.

Its origins were as an overarching administrative body to cover the existing equestrian organisations as required by the international governing body, the FEI.

Today, the BEF represents the interests of 2.7 million riders, vaulters and carriage drivers in Britain via 15 member bodies and four associate bodies.

Member bodies pay annual financial subscriptions of around £270,000.

The BEF receives significant public funding.

For example, in December 2016, UK Sport awarded equestrianism a total of £19,635,180, representing up to £15,361,769 for Olympic sport and up to £4,273,411 for Para-Equestrian Dressage over the four-year Tokyo 2020 Olympics cycle.

In the same month, Sport England awarded the BEF £1,765,821 by way of National Lottery and Government funding for a new talent programme and to complete its work in this area over the following nine months.

“During its investigations, the panel was struck by the polarised views as to what should be the role of the BEF in terms of its relationship with member bodies and vice versa.”

Some felt it was primarily as a link to funding bodies and the FEI, rather than providing leadership, vision and purpose in steering the direction of equestrianism.

Some believed it had “insufficient power” and was “only used to rubber stamp things rather than make decisions”.

“On the other hand, the panel was informed that some member bodies felt threatened by the potential of a ‘stronger BEF’, which in the view of those member bodies would apparently threaten their own interests and funding potential.

“Some member bodies feared and were ‘highly suspicious’ of the BEF taking on more of a leadership role in equestrian sport …”

The panel also heard the view that the “founding bodies” – British Dressage, British Eventing, British Showjumping, and the British Horse Society – had been around longer than the BEF, were well-established, so did not require the BEF to take on any role greater than as a conduit to state funding agencies and the FEI.

“Those polarised views had, according to certain contributors, led to a ‘difficult relationship’ between the BEF leadership and the chief executives of the founding members over the relevant period.”

“Moreover, some contributors explained that, even though some member bodies ‘don’t get on with each other’, they ‘all come together in their hatred of the BEF’.

“Another explained that the power-struggle between the BEF and member bodies had ‘been going on for decades’ and was ‘almost a turf war’.

“Various sources referred to the atmosphere created by the long-standing conflict between the BEF and the member bodies as ‘toxic’.”

That said, some other member-body contributors described the relationship between the BEF and the various member bodies to be ‘positive and proactive’, although ‘there is a sense of dominance by the Olympic Disciplines and the British Horse Society’.

“The panel was informed that certain member bodies were “very concerned, even hostile” towards the review since, in their view, equestrianism’s ‘dirty-washing’ should not be made public, and its commissioning had been allegedly motivated by the BEF seeking to embarrass certain member bodies.

“However, even if that was in fact the case (about which the panel received no direct evidence to support such a contention), in the panel’s view the founding members contributed to the review in good faith.”

The panel said a federation system will almost inevitably be characterised by a clash of approaches between those who seek a centralised system controlled by the BEF and others who desire a fragmented approach, with each member body retaining ultimate power over BEF decisions.

“That challenging situation of governance has existed for decades.

“The panel was informed that maintaining the ‘fragile’ balance between the competing interests of the BEF and member bodies had, in fact, been a ‘challenge’ over the last 20 years.”

It is, according to the panel, imperative that the long-overdue behavioural and attitudinal side of good governance is now addressed and bedded down in practice.

It was that thorny relationship/behavioural dynamic which finally came to a head over the relevant period, it said.

“It would have been obvious to all concerned that Clare Salmon was appointed to instigate change within the BEF and, as a result, potentially re-configure its relationship with member bodies.”

Views concerning her appointment from across equestrianism were wide-ranging, from it being considered a positive and refreshing move to concerns that she was “outsider” and “out of her depth”.

The panel traversed concerns raised about Salmon in the role from some sectors within equestrianism, although it noted that the BEF Board was “overall happy with [her] vision and direction of travel”.

Some member bodies were reportedly “worried about their power-loss” and that Salmon was trying to drive through “too much change, too fast”, although there was some need for urgency to meet governance requirements to remain eligible for ongoing public funding.

By the summer of 2017, the founding members purportedly had several key areas of concern, including a breakdown in communication between the BEF and those member bodies, miscommunication of the “new strategy”, which those members viewed as a threat, and Salmon’s personality and behaviour in terms of trying to bring about rapid change.

“More specifically, by July 2017, there had been a breakdown in trust and confidence between, on the one hand, the Olympic Disciplines, the British Horse Society, Pony Club and, on the other, Clare Salmon.

“As it was put by one contributor from a member body, ‘in simple terms, the relationship between the BEF and [the member bodies] had crumbled through lack of trust’.”

The panel continued: “In their view, by the summer of 2017 those had no choice but to take the bull by the horns. It was, as one contributor labelled it, a ‘battle for the heart and soul’ of equestrianism’.”

Meetings were called in July 2017, essentially involving the founding members, which led to demands that Salmon immediately be placed on “gardening leave”, amid threats that they would not be talking about advancing the Code for Sports Governance, thereby risking continued public funding.

“With the benefit of hindsight now, one member body contributor present during the meeting accepts that their opposition to Clare Salmon ‘could have been better handled’.

“When contributors were asked specifically as to whether there had been bullying from any source, some acknowledge that Clare Salmon would have felt bullied by the actions of the Olympic Disciplines, whilst others suggest that such an environment did not exist until [she] was appointed, and it was her confrontational style and lack of communication which engendered that response.”

Looking over events that led to Salmon’s resignation, the panel said the clash had been made all the more dramatic as a result of the speed in which Salmon tried to introduce change, which was arguably too fast for the relatively historical and traditional world of equestrianism.

That said, with an October 2017 deadline for compliance with the new Code for Sports Governance, there was in reality little scope for a more leisurely timetable.

“The events of 12 July 2017 can be objectively viewed as the founding members and Pony Club bullying the BEF into a position that Clare Salmon’s role as BEF chief executive was rendered untenable.

“The panel acknowledges that certain member bodies view their actions on 12 July as being necessary for the greater good of equestrianism. Be that as it may, the method used on that day was not good governance.

“On reflection, some member-body contributors to this review belatedly appear to accept that conclusion with the benefit of hindsight.

“Whilst Clare Salmon possesses a strong and forceful character, her actions during the relevant period were not akin to bullying, even if they could be perceived as curt and dismissive.”

The panel further found that elitism was at play over the relevant period since the founding members, in particular the Olympic disciplines, ultimately dominated the key decision-making at the BEF, culminating in the meeting on July 12, 2017.

“The general atmosphere at the time was compounded by the founding members viewing themselves as more established, older and historic than the BEF – which was (and is) a key barrier to a mature relationship between the BEF and the member bodies.”

The panel was of the opinion that the actions of the founding members and Pony Club on July 12 could be viewed as being motivated by self-interest.

It acknowledged that there have been changes at the BEF since the dramatic incidents of last year, with a new chief executive to start on March 26.

“It is important that issues as to the future role of the BEF and practical relationship with the member bodies are dealt with as a priority by the new chief executive together with the BEF Board.

“Those nettles must be grasped now.”

It continued: “Instigating change in terms of the relationship between the BEF and the member bodies is not likely to happen quickly given the realities of the traditional world of equestrianism.

“Collaborative and clear communication between those stakeholders will be vital for change to be implemented successfully.”

Gradual change is more likely to be successful, rather than forcing it within months even if there was no real option to do otherwise during the relevant period due to financial constraints and the deadline for the new Code for Sports Governance.

“The panel cannot emphasise enough that behaviours must change as to how the BEF is governed in practice.

“Whilst at times the BEF and the member bodies may have demonstrated a united front publicly, the reality is that in practice the founding members, in particular the Olympic Disciplines, wielded real power over the BEF.

“As the accountable body to UK Sport, and the receiver of public funds, that imbalance of power cannot continue, especially as it appears to have manifested itself behind closed doors.

“Given that issue has been in existence for many years, if not decades, with prior reviews having identified the same issues for addressing, it is imperative that steps are put in place to redress that balance, with the threat of funding being suspended as an incentive for changes to take place.”

The panel recommended that the BEF adopts a Code of Conduct, signed by the BEF and all member bodies, as well as written confidentiality undertakings that any disciplinary, grievance or whistleblowing-type complaints be dealt with confidentially, save as reasonably required to carry out a full and fair investigation.

It urged better communication, monitoring and reporting.

These measures, said the panel, reflect nothing more than common-sense, fairness, good practice and good governance.

The panel’s report can be read here.