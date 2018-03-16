Report outlines series of complaints about British Dressage

Spread the word



















A just-published report that identified elitism, bullying and self-interest within factions of the British Equestrian Federation also highlights concerns raised about some member bodies.

The three-strong review panel from the specialist non-profit independent disputes service Sport Resolutions, received 108 written contributions and conducted 43 interviews before producing its 53-page report.

Panel members decided to include a list of allegations about several member bodies, in particular British Dressage, but stressed that the claims had not been the subject of any inquiry and did not amount to findings in any way.

Allegations were made as to internal issues within British Dressage, including:

That complainants are targeted and their complaints are not dealt with;

That the cost of participation is prohibitively high for the less affluent;

A lack of communication/consultation;

A climate of fear;

The dominance of a small group within its leadership team; and,

A high turnover of staff.

Allegations were also made as to internal issues within British Showjumping, including:

A culture of bullying by senior leadership figures; and,

A high turnover of staff.

“References were also made by a small number of contributors about broadly similar allegations as listed above concerning British Eventing, the British Horse Society and Endurance Great Britain.”

It was up to the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) and the member bodies concerned to decide whether to investigate those matters further, the panel, comprising John Mehrzad, Ben Ewart, and Sharon Scotson, said.

“Due to confidentiality undertakings given to contributors to this review, the panel is duty-bound not to disclose any of its evidence on point, but the panel has suggested to those contributors that they can write individual letters of concern to the BEF if they wish to take those concerns further.”