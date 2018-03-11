British farrier recognised as “unsung hero” in equestrian world

Spread the word



















Newmarket farrier Dr Simon Curtis FWCF has been named the winner of the Sir Colin Spedding Award, presented annually to an exceptional unsung hero or heroine of the equestrian world.

He was announced as the recipient of the award at the National Equine Forum (NEF) on Thursday. The special commendation was given in recognition of Curtis’s exceptional practical and educational contributions to farriery over 45 years. Runner up was the British Grooms Association (BGA).

Curtis has been a practicing farrier in Newmarket, England for 45 years. He has lectured and demonstrated farriery in 30 countries on six continents including the USA, Australia, India, Russia, and Brazil. He has published three textbooks on farriery and has been published in numerous journals. He is the only farrier awarded an Honorary Associate by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (2002). He continues to practice farriery, teach and write.

“I am both surprised and delighted to have won the Sir Colin Spedding Award. I take it as a recognition that good farriery and increased farriery science is acknowledged as contributing to equine health and performance,” Curtis said.

HRH The Princess Royal, who is President of the National Equine Forum, presented the award. She also presented a framed certificate to Lucy Katan, Executive Director of the British Grooms Association for its work in raising awareness of the role of the groom and of the importance of legal and good employment in the equestrian industry.

The Sir Colin Spedding Award was introduced in 2013 in Sir Colin’s memory. It is presented annually to an exceptional unsung hero or heroine of the equestrian world. Any individual or organisation from any equestrian field in the UK is eligible, as long as their outstanding qualities have not been formally acknowledged elsewhere.

Previous recipients of the award include Jim Green, pioneer of equine rescue methodology and training (2017), Sue Martin BHSII, who runs Trent Park Equestrian Centre (2016), Paul Greeves, former Executive Director and Keeper of the General Stud Book at Weatherbys (2015), Dr Andrew Waller on behalf of the Animal Health Trust (AHT) Infectious Diseases Group (2014) and Martin Clunes, on behalf of UK Equine Welfare Charities (2013). Jim Green will deliver the Memorial lecture at the National Equine Forum 2018.