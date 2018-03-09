UC Davis ranked world’s top veterinary school

Spread the word



















The University of California, Davis, has been named the top-ranked veterinary school in the world for the third year in a row in the QS World University Rankings.

UC Davis has been ranked first in veterinary science since the field was added to the rankings in 2015 and second in agriculture and forestry since it was added in 2013.

With some variation by subject area, the rankings consider reputation among academics, reputation among employers, and the citations of academic papers from the university. In all, more than 1130 institutions were ranked.

The rankings are prepared by Quacquarelli Symonds, a firm widely considered to be one of the most influential international university rankings providers.

New York’s Cornell University was ranked second among veterinary school. Britain’s Royal Veterinary College, University of London (RVC) was third, the fourth year in succession it has been ranked in the top three.

Results are calculated based on the responses of over 76,000 academics worldwide and includes an assessment of the numbers of faculty citations within academic publications in the last five years. The 2018 ranking for employer reputation is based on feedback from around 44,500 employers from across the globe.

UC Davis Chandellor Gary S. May said he was proud to see the school recognized for its long-standing global leadership in the veterinary and agriculture fields. “We’re eager to continue building our research, teaching and public service contributions here in California and around the world.”

It was ranked in all of the five broad subject categories included: life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, engineering and technology, arts and humanities, and social sciences and management.

The School of Veterinary Medicine has more than 700 students pursing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and other professional and graduate degrees, and offers the nation’s largest veterinarian residency program with more than 30 specialties. The school leads the nation with more than $85 million in annual research funding (21 percent from the National Institutes of Health), and its faculty and staff treat more than 50,000 patients each year.

