Half of vets say they don’t feel valued – survey

A misconception of high fees, client demands and social media criticism contribute to some veterinarians not feeling valued, a British survey has revealed.

The survey of veterinary professionals including veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses, rehabilitation professionals, practice managers, assistants and students was conducted by VET Festival, in partnership with Centaur Services.

Some 49% of respondents said they “do not feel part of a respected community”. Despite that, 91% of respondents said that they were proud to work in the veterinary profession, with half stating that they feel part of a respected community.

Results show that client expectations are the top aspect that veterinary professionals would change about their vocation. One respondent said: “I feel as a profession our integrity is continually questioned in the public and in the media. There is a shift in client expectations above what we can provide and they can afford and this is perceived as vets being greedy.”

‘A low work-life balance’, ‘financial concerns’ and ‘high demands from clients’ were the highest ranked reasons from those professionals who felt that their early expectations have not met their reality.

Half of the respondents (51%) agreed that their vocation in veterinary medicine has met their early expectations from when they started their career.

‘Making a difference to the lives of animals’, ‘a healthy work-life balance’ and ‘personal skill development’ were ranked as the most important aspirations that veterinary professionals would like to achieve in their own vocation.

Some 51% of respondents shared similar feelings that they feel valued by their local community, and are respected and are highly regarded by their clients: “People recognise the hard work to reach the role as a vet and appreciate [vets] helping their four-legged family members greatly.”

VET Festival is a two-day outdoor education event for veterinary professionals in companion animal practice, taking place in June in Surrey this year.