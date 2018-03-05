Frog support shoes help get laminitic ponies on the move – study
Thermoplastic, glue-
The research, carried out by a team led by Janneke Sleutjens at Utrecht University Department of Equine Sciences, studied hoof kinetics in a group of 10 Shetland ponies from the university’s research herd both before and after application of the frog-
The shoes tested have been developed to support the feet in horses with acute laminitis. The proposed theory behind the shoe is that, owing to the heart bar shape, the palmar structures of the hoof contribute to the weightbearing surface and the rolled toe should ease breakover.
Ten Shetland mares were divided into two groups of five; normal weight and obese. All were given a routine foot trim by university farrier Jan de Zwaan.
The ponies were led at walk and trot over a force plate and dynamically calibrated pressure plate immediately following trimming and again 72 hours after the application of the thermo-
Whilst the normal weight ponies moved more smoothly and evenly, the obese, hyperinsulinaemic, ponies were noted to move more ‘carefully’ by demonstrating a shorter stride and stance phase and increased loading of the heel region compared with the toe at both walk and trot – discomfort commonly associated with a sub clinical stage of laminitis.
The normal ponies did not show a significant change of gait in response to the frog-
The research team conclude that frog-
Andrew Poynton FWCF, Managing Director of Imprint Equine Foot Care, said the shoe provides maximum support from its heart-
Mouldable, thermoplastic, glue-
The full study can be read here.