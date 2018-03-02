Women take reins in Namibia as donkeys help #PressforProgress

Spread the word



















Gender parity with the message of #PressforProgress is the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8 – and it must seem like a world away to Kerirorere Muharukwa, a young OvaHimba woman from Otjiheke, Namibia.

The OvaHimba are indigenous people with an estimated population of about 50,000 people living in the country’s north. They are considered the last (semi) nomadic people of Namibia. In this community, women and girls tend to perform more labor-intensive work than men and boys.

Twice each day, Kerirorere, 18, emerges from the dust-powder haze enveloping the dry mopane tree landscape. She rides a donkey, laden with water containers, heading towards a neighbour’s water trough.

She, like many others living in traditional communities in developing countries, would strive to survive, let alone make a living, without the help of a humble donkey.

Although there is a well near her homestead at Otjiheke, outside Opuwo, the solar panels were stolen and water can no longer be pumped there. This means more work for village women and their donkeys.

Kerirorere and her donkey Dendu journey 7km (4.4 miles) to collect 50 litres of water for her household from the communal water collection point. If demand is greater, she travels by donkey cart to gather up to 150 litres.

Donkeys, she says, are a great help to her. She uses them to fetch water and firewood, search for lost goats and to plough a small garden – the family grows maize, pumpkins, beans, calabashes and watermelons.

“Donkeys are important. Without them, we wouldn’t have survived as we have no other transport,” Kerirorere says.

Kerirorere has never been to school, has one child and is unmarried. Like most OvaHimba women, she covers her skin with otjize paste, a perfumed mixture of ochre pigment and butterfat, protecting her from the sun while repelling insects. She wears an ornate headpiece called an Erembe, and her hair is braided with otize paste.

The OvaHimba are predominantly livestock farmers who breed fat-tailed sheep and goats, but count their wealth in the number of their cattle.

The bulk of the work in the community falls to the female members of the tribe, such as carrying water to the village, earthen plastering the mopane wood homes with a traditional mixture of red clay soil and cow manure binding agent, collecting firewood, attending to the calabash vines used for producing and ensuring a secure supply of soured milk, cooking and serving meals, as well as making handicrafts, clothing and jewellery. The responsibility for milking the cows and goats also lies with the women and girls. They also take care of the children, and one woman or girl will take care of another woman’s children. The men’s main task is tending to the livestock and herding, when they will often be away from the family home for extended periods, animal slaughtering, construction, and holding council with village tribal chiefs.

International Women’s Day is held on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations. It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace.

Article courtesy The Donkey Sanctuary