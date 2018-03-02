Third of US households harbor horse enthusiasts, study reveals

Spread the word



















Nearly a third of American households harbor a horse enthusiast, according to a study which assesses the US industry to have an economic impact of $US122 billion a year.

The American Horse Council Foundation has announced the results of its 2017 economic impact study of the US horse industry.

The industry was found to generate about $US122 billion in total economic impact, an increase from $102 billion in the 2005 economic impact study.

The industry also provides a total employment impact of 1.74 million and generates $US79 billion in total salaries, wages, and benefits.

The current number of horses in the US stands at 7.2 million. Texas, California, and Florida continue to be the top three states with the highest population of horses.

“Those involved in the equine industry already know how important it is to the US economy,” said American Horse Council president Julie Broadway.

“Having these updated numbers is critical not only to the AHC’s efforts up on Capitol Hill, but also for the industry to demonstrate to the general public how much of a role the equine has in American households.

“While the number of horses in the US has decreased, this was not entirely unexpected due to the decline in breed registration trends over the last few years,” Broadway said.

Another bright spot for the industry is the finding that 38 million, or 30.5%, of US households contain a horse enthusiast, and 38% of participants are aged under 18.

Additionally, about 80 million acres of land is reserved for horse-related activities.

“For this update of the study we wanted to get a better picture of the number of youth in the pipeline, which is a number that we have not previously included in our economic impact studies,” Broadway says.

“Additionally, being able to put a number on the amount of land use for equine-related activities is essential to ensuring that we are able to continue to protect and preserve that land for its intended use.”

The study is available for purchase through the AHC website here.