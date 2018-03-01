Equine welfare tool goes global to tackle working horse issues

Spread the word



















A tool to measure the welfare of horses, donkeys and mules, particularly in low and middle-income countries, has been released publicly and featured in the respected PLOS ONE research journal.

Developed by Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, the Standardised Equine-Based Welfare Assessment Tool (SEBWAT) has been used to measure the physical and behavioural wellbeing of the working equines the charity works with across the world for the past six years.

Over this time, SEBWAT has been used 71,000 times across 11 countries. It comprises 40 animal-based measures and four descriptive identifiers, and has been through improvements and enhancements through the years of use. It has also been built into Brooke’s tablet app BrookeCheck, to digitise the process and improve the data. Results have been useful to help Brooke plan its interventions, and then effectively monitor and evaluate them. It has also helped inform scientific research and government and institutional policy.

Rebecca Sommerville, Brooke’s Global Animal Welfare Advisor, worked on and submitted the paper. “To manage and improve animal welfare, we have to measure it. The SEBWAT tool helps Brooke identify key welfare issues and tackle them,” she said.

“We use the data collected by Brooke’s worldwide team of welfare assessors along with surveys of owner behaviour, and animal healthcare systems. It’s been one of Brooke’s keys to improving working equine welfare over the last few years.

“I’m delighted that we’re finally releasing it publicly – I hope this tool can be used far and wide to improve the lives of even more animals,” Sommerville said.

There are about 100 million working horses, donkey and mules in the world, supporting 600 million people to put food on their tables, send their children to school and build better futures for themselves and their families. Working with owners, communities, service providers, governments and international organisations, Brooke protects and improves the lives of these animals, which often suffer from injuries, disease, mistreatment and malnutrition.

A standardised equine-based welfare assessment tool used for six years in low and middle income countries.

Rebecca Sommerville, Ashleigh F. Brown, Melissa Upjohn.