Are horse owners ready for climate change extremes?

How are horse owners around the globe likely to cope with increasing climate extremes?

What better country to examine the question than Australia, which seems to have experienced more than its fair share of floods, droughts, extreme heat, and wildfires in recent decades.

Researchers Kirrilly Thompson, Larissa Clarkson and Melissa Rebbeck set out to discover how horse owners in Australia have responded in the short and long term to major weather and climate events.

The potential effects of weather extremes on equestrian cultures and industries were wide-ranging and far-reaching, they said.

The trio, writing in the journal Rural Society, reported on the outcome of an online survey taken by 69 horse owners in Australia. The questions sought to get an understanding of how they had been affected by major weather events.

Their responses suggest that while extreme weather has affected many Australia horse owners, fewer are making preparations for next time.

Ninety percent of respondents reported being affected by major weather or climate events in the last 10–20 years. Four out of five (78%) took action at the time of the event and a similar proportion (80%) had taken actions for the longer term.

Most (86%) had thought about preparations for future events, but had not yet taken any action, due to lack of time, money, materials, or storage.

Thompson and her colleagues said the increasing recognition of climate change meant that the concepts of sustainable horse-keeping and sustainable equitation were becoming more commonplace.

“However, there is a need to foster equestrian cultures which are sustainable not only for the environment, but for the economy, humans, and horses.”

The study team outlined five interconnected perspectives on the sustainability of equestrian cultures covering the environment, the economy, human health, horse welfare, and social licence.

Fourteen percent of respondents said they were not considering taking any action to prepare for any future major weather/climate event. Some did not see a need and some were climate change sceptics.

However, 25 percent of participants were thinking about preparing for future weather events in relation to land care, pasture management and improvement. Nineteen percent were thinking about improving their water management and 16% were considering improving the infrastructure on their properties, including sheds to store feed bought in bulk.

Nine percent were considering changing their fodder and feeding practices.

Survey participants saw several areas where education, research, or government policy could be of help. More than one in four thought support for land care, pasture management and improvement would be desirable.

Some felt there was a need for better welfare legislation to protect horses.

“Over-rugging was mentioned, as was knowledge around riding in heat,” the researchers noted.

There was also the potential changes in disease risk arising from an altering climate.

Seven percent called for more support around emergency planning, with a focus on bushfires.

The authors said their research provided a preliminary understanding of how equestrians in Australia were affected by major weather and climate events, and how they responded in the short and long term.

“Despite uncertainty around the extent and nature of future major weather events and their impact, the resilience of Australia’s equestrian cultures will depend on behaviour change and adaptation,” they said.

“From a social marketing and behaviour change perspective, our experience suggests use of the term ‘climate change’ may be a barrier to effectively promoting sustainable equestrianism.

“Since attitudes or intentions do not necessarily predict behaviour, however, an individual does not need to agree with the existence or cause of climate change to be engaged in pro-environmental behaviour.

“It is therefore, paramount to determine Australian equestrians’ greatest concerns.”

It was clear, they said, that making changes to land care, water management, and infrastructure would likely resonate with equestrians.

“While hot weather policy and guidelines are in effect, and have been for some time in racing, equestrians involved in less formalised activities may increasingly require information and education about horses’ needs in living, training, competing, and transporting horses in extreme hot and humid conditions.

“Veterinary organisations may be called upon to develop position statements or policies when making decisions about the viability or modification of events and activities under certain weather conditions.”

Easy-to-use tools or smartphone apps may help to support the identification of heat-affected humans and horses and reduce the likelihood of problems.

“For humans and horses, the increase in natural disaster events expected with climate change will increase the need for interventions to improve disaster preparedness and resilience, especially to bushfire.”

The study team found horse owners may be less likely to engage with climate adaptation and sustainable horse keeping public education initiatives when they were related specifically to “climate change”, and more likely to engage when they are related to “land care, pasture management and improvement”, and “horse health and welfare”.

Thompson is with the Appleton Institute, part of Central Queensland University; Clarkson is with the Australian College of Applied Psychology in Melbourne; and Rebbeck is a director of Climate & Agricultural Support Pty Ltd.

Too hot to trot? How horse owners in Australia have responded to major weather events

Kirrilly Thompson, Larissa Clarkson and Melissa Rebbeck

Rural Society, https://doi.org/10.1080/10371656.2018.1441854