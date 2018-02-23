Two-year suspension for paracetamol found in a showjumper

Spread the word



















A professional South African showjumper has been suspended for two years after her most successful mount tested positive for paracetamol.

The rider, Jeanne Engela, went on to make extensive inquiries, but could not establish how the common household drug came to be in the system of her horse, Chanel Van De Zeshoek.

Engela competed the horse, whom she owns, in a CSI1* competition in Polokwane, South Africa, which ran from August 31 to September 4, 2016.

Urine and blood samples were taken from the horse during the event for testing, with paracetamol detected in the urine.

Paracetamol is used to reduce pain and fever, and is classified as a Banned Substance under the FEI Equine Prohibited Substances List.

Engela asked that the B sample be tested, which confirmed the A-sample result.

Engela, in her submission, said she was a professional showjumper who had competed in South Africa since the age of 10. She first competed internationally in 2011 and, among other competitions, had won the South Africa World Cup Qualifier series in 2013 with Chanel Van De Zeshoek.

She said she had been a member in good standing with the equestrian community and authorities for 16 years, and had no previous record of ever using a prohibited substance. She said she took pride in the wellbeing of all the horses on whom she competed.

Chanel Van De Zeshoek had been competing at World Cup level for about five years and was her most successful mount.

She had been stabled at a commercial yard in Kyalami, Midrand, South Africa.

Engela told the tribunal she did not have any plausible explanation as to the origin of the paracetamol, despite her thorough investigation.

She said she had never given any horse paracetamol or any product containing it. She knew of the use of paracetamol in humans, but had been under the impression it was toxic to horses.

She said her horse had been a consistent winner and had undergone post-competition testing before, meaning it would have been stupid for her to give her anything that was banned.

She outlined the horse’s care, and had determined that nothing given by way of supplements, or medication approved by her vet, contained paracetamol.

Indeed, the vet clinic she used neither had nor used paracetamol for horses.

She ordered tests on several supplements used on the horse, which tested negative for paracetamol.

Dr Rissa Parker, the horse’s dietician, could not identify any feeds or nutrients used in the horse’s diet that might have contained or been contaminated by paracetamol.

Engela said stabling at the event was not monitored by FEI stewards for 24 hours, and she submitted there might have been an opportunity for a third party as the possible source of the drug.

She said she was hands-on and very involved in the management of her horses. She used a nutritionist, and fed only reputable well-known supplements to her horses.

She read the labels of all the supplements that she fed her horses to ensure that they did not contain prohibited substances. If she was unsure, she checked with her veterinarian, nutritionist, trainer and fellow showjumpers.

Engela asked the tribunal to reduce the suspension from the normal tariff of two years to six months, based on her prompt admission and efforts to pinpoint the source of the paracetamol.

The FEI, in its response, said the strict liability principle applied in such cases, and Engela had been unable to provide clear and convincing evidence that proved how the paracetamol had entered the horse’s system.

The FEI understood that Engela was a careful individual with no intention to dope her horses, with several procedures in place to avoid a positive test. However, it was unfortunate that she did not find any plausible explanation for the rule violation.

Without such an explanation, it was impossible to evaluate her degree of fault for the rule violation, the FEI said.

Hence, from an FEI perspective – with the information provided – no reduction was warranted under the rules from the normal two-year sanction.

The tribunal said it had no power to decide on a reduced suspension because it was at the discretion of the FEI and required the world governing body’s approval.

“The FEI has not approved nor has it exercised its discretion in favour of the Person Responsible (Engela).”

The tribunal imposed a two-year suspension, which runs from the date of the sample collection – September 3, 2016. Engela will be able to compete again from September 2 this year.

It fined her 2000 Swiss francs and ordered her to contribute 1500 Swiss francs towards the costs of the judicial procedure, as well as the cost of the B-Sample analysis.

The tribunal comprised Henrik Arle, Chris Hodson and Harveen Thauli.

The tribunal decision can be read here.