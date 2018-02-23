Contaminated hay behind failed drug tests in two showjumpers, tribunal told

Spread the word



















Feed contamination has been accepted by the FEI Tribunal as the most likely cause of failed drug tests in two horses competing in a 3* international showjumping competition in Portugal.

The FEI Tribunal dealt with the cases of Blaze of Glory II and Sirene De La Motte in two separate decisions, although the cases share many similarities.

The horses competed in the CSI3* jumping competition in Vilamoura between February 20-26 last year, and both subsequently returned positive tests for sparteine.

Sparteine is a drug used to treat heart arrhythmias and to stimulate bladder contractions. It was at the time classified as a Banned Substance under the FEI Equine Prohibited Substances List, but was on course to being reclassified as a Specified Substance, which came into effect at the start of this year.

Sirene De La Motte’s rider, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, of Brazil, and Blaze of Glory II’s rider, Henry Turrell, of Britain, were each advised of the positive tests last April and provisional suspensions were imposed on them. The horses each received automatic two-month provisional suspensions.

The provisional suspensions on the riders were lifted by the tribunal by the end of the month after the FEI accepted that feed contamination was the most likely reason behind the failed drug tests.

Sparteine is found in Cytisus scoparius, also known as common broom or Scotch broom, and is the main alkaloid in Lupinus mutabilis – lupin flower.

Neither plant is a common contaminant in feed, but this is more likely in nations where the lupin flower grows. Lupin flower grows in many parts of Portugal and the seeds have a common use in the country as a snack.

In the case of Sirene De La Motte, Zanotelli, who is a professional rider with 20 horses in his stable, confirmed that he had bought 275 bales of hay for €2200 during the event period for 18 of his horses, all from the organiser.

A statement from Dr Frederick Bruyninx, who is chief veterinarian for all of Zanotelli’s horses, and is also vet of the Belgian team, confirmed that he examined the horse weekly.

He said he would never have given sparteine to a horse. It has no therapeutic use in horses since it is toxic. It was likely the positive test result arose from eating hay or grass containing lupin flowers, he said.

Zanotelli submitted a statement in which he listed the precautions taken by his team to ensure his horses remained clean.

After further investigation at the testing lab, it was confirmed there was possible evidence of

sparteine in five other samples from the same event, but there were weak responses. The laboratory was therefore unable to confirm them as positives.

Limited information was available as to where and when the organiser had bought the hay, meaning further investigation of the hay was not possible. It was confirmed only that the hay came from several different providers, but no hay samples or batch numbers were kept by the organiser.

Turrell, in his explanation to the tribunal, said he had been running his own small private breeding/producing yard for 20 years. It was his passion and hobby. All his horses were home-bred and treated as part of the family, he said.

He outlined the precautions taken to keep his horses free of prohibited substances, including using only the best quality hay and feeds purchased from reputable suppliers, with all medications sourced from his vet and checked through the FEI app.

Turrell confirmed that he bought eight bales of hay during the event, all through the event organiser.

In both cases, the FEI and the riders agreed the terms for resolving the cases, which were accepted by the tribunal. The parties agreed that the cases involved no fault or negligence from the riders.

The horses involved both served out their two-month provisional suspensions, but these had been quickly lifted in the case of both riders. Neither rider was fined or sanctioned as a result of the positive tests.

Under the rules, both riders and horses were disqualified from the event in Portugal, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

The tribunal in both cases comprised Henrik Arle, Cesar Torrente and Constance Popineau.

The Turrell decision can be read here.

The Zanotelli decision can be read here.