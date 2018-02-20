Horse owners brace themselves as cyclone bears down on NZ

Spread the word



















Horse owners in New Zealand’s South Island should prepare themselves for the worst as Cyclone Gita brings damaging winds and heavy rain to central New Zealand today and early tomorrow.

Horse cover retailers have been doing a brisk with some even delivering to customers, as temperatures drop and the rain settles in to some areas.

Owners of horses and other stock are advised to be prepared for more rain and strong winds, and they need to ensure they can keep up food, water and shelter to their animals.

Cyclone Gita is in extra-tropical transition, and has been re-classified as ‘Former Tropical Cyclone Gita’.

Heavy rain watches for Christchurch, Banks Peninsula and North Otago have been upgraded to full warnings.

Flights have been cancelled around the country this afternoon. State Highway One has been closed north and south of Kaikoura because of heavy rain and the risk of slips. The inland road via Waiau is still open.

The North Island and Fiordland are under a strong wind watch, with severe gales predicted in exposed areas. Strong winds are expected to develop early this afternoon into this evening for the entire country, with the potential for damaging wind gusts from Taranaki and Taihape south to Westland and Banks Peninsula, including Wellington, according to the MetService.

Visit the MetService for up to date warnings and road closures.

Some disaster tips

Do you know where to turn off the water, electricity, and gas in your house and any farming buildings? Do you have fire extinguishers and are they due for a check? Would you be able to get into your garage or open your electric garage door during a power cut? Do you have emergency phone numbers written down and easily accessible? Are your equine and human first-aid kits fully stocked and up-to-date? Do you have fresh batteries to use in a radio or torch?

» Read more about horses and coping with emergencies.