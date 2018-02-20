Early work and skeletal symmetry in young racehorses under spotlight

Spread the word



















The balancing act between too much work and not enough in young racehorses is to be discussed at the British Society of Animal Science conference in Ireland in April.

A scientific study undertaken on young thoroughbreds will be presented by McTimoney animal practitioner, Rory O’Brien, from Co Cork, at the conference in Croke Park, Dublin.

O’Brien’s study “Is there a relationship between the age at which training the National Hunt Thoroughbred Racehorse commences and chiropractic assessment of skeletal symmetry” stems from his lifelong interest in racing.

He grew up attending point-to-points and then worked his way around the world in racing. He was empIoyed in a racing stable at Woodbine in Canada at the age 19, which involved travelling to the US for races. He subsequently worked at bloodstock sales in UK and Australia.

Having worked extensively within the flat racing industry, earning first-hand experience of the benefits, and drawbacks, of commencing training at such a young age, O’Brien said: “My belief since then has been that the appropriate training as yearlings is extremely beneficial in terms of soundness and longevity. However, overtraining at this stage tends to have poor outcomes.”

This view, combined with O’Brien’s experience of National Hunt racing, where he notes the fact that: “4yo point to pointers are now enjoying huge success at the top level on the racecourse – prompted me to examine whether there is something more to this.”

O’Brien qualified with an MSc in Animal Manipulation from the McTimoney College of Chiropractic in 2016.

His interest was sparked in McTimoney treatment when he acquired a horse who had been injured after racing on the track. O’Brien worked to get him fit to run in point to points.

“He had terrible movement and couldn’t turn fluently in either direction. A McTimoney practitioner was recommended to me and after two treatments the horse was like a different animal. He subsequently won a point-to-point on his first start.”

During the National Hunt/Point-to-Point season, much of O’Brien’s work involves treating racehorses using McTimoney techniques. In summer, he focuses on eventers and show jumpers.

All members of the McTimoney Animal Association are qualified after training with the McTimoney College in Abingdon, having studied up to three years at postgraduate level attaining an MSc or Post Graduate Diploma in Animal Manipulation.