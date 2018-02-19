Here’s how to keep up with horse research and information

Spread the word



















Changes to the way Facebook operates and shows you information mean that to keep on seeing updates from Horsetalk.co.nz (and other pages), you’ll need to make a few changes to your settings.

Facebook’s newsfeed changes will now be showing you more posts from your friends, and fewer from pager you’re following.

Here’s how to keep seeing updates from Horsetalk.co.nz.

Desktop

On your desktop computer, go to our Facebook page, and hover over “Following” below the main picture. Choose “See First” as shown below, “In your newsfeed“.

Horsetalk’s posts will now be shown near the top of your news feed.

Mobile

On Facebook’s mobile app, go to the menu – the three lines – at the bottom right of your screen.

Scroll down to “Settings“, then select “News Feed Preferences“.

Then “Prioritise who to see first“, and choose the pages you’d like to see first in your newsfeed.

You can also choose which friends to see first in this area.