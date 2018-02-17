NZ to get five new custom-built horse ambulances

Spread the word



















Five new custom-built horse ambulances are expected to be in use on New Zealand racecourses by the end of the year.

The ambulances have a full suspension system, which means they can be dropped right to the ground and then raised again. This is important as it means when a horse is injured on the track it will put far less stress on the animal than having to walk up or down a ramp.

The units are being built by an engineer in Dunedin, thanks to fund-raising by the New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust (NZHAT), which was established in mid 2016 after meetings between vets, equine codes and the Racing Integrity Unit.

The Trust comprises members of the New Zealand Equine Vet Association, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing New Zealand and the Racing Integrity Unit.

NZHAT Trust Chairman Martin Burns is also General Manager of Racing and Equine Welfare for NZTR and is grateful for the support the Trust has received.

Burns said it had been planned to have the ambulances in use by July 2018, but manufacturing lead-times pushed the launch back to December 2018.

He noted that the evidence has been present in recent news and media around the importance of equine ambulances.

“The first aid provided by an equine ambulance to Gingernuts when injured last year at Flemington, and his subsequent progress to recovery, indicates the improvement to welfare outcomes that may be provided by having this technology available,” Burns said.

“It’s most important to ensure the best chances of recovery for horses, whether racing injuries or when necessary to transport for surgeries or treatments,” he said. “Beyond that, it’s also important to help demonstrate the deserved levels of care our horses should be provided.”

Burns said the inclusion of the equine codes along with the Racing Integrity Unit and the NZ veterinary association had been crucial in ensuring all bases were covered.

“None of us really has the knowledge or resources to make this a success alone. The combination among trustees of vets and racing authorities has been essential in building the necessary momentum and in considering the planning and logistics. The Trust is also open to the future direct involvement of other equine sports,” explained Burns.

Fellow NZHAT Trustee Dr Peter Gillespie, who with Dr Bill Bishop represents the New Zealand Equine Vet Association, says the fact that the ambulances are being made in Dunedin was also a huge benefit.

“It’s wonderful that we can have these ambulances made locally, not only for the local economy but also the fact that they are costing close to half the price to be made here, rather than having them built offshore,” Gillespie said. “We can be involved in the process each step of the way and speak to the engineer about what will work best. It also means that they will be designed specifically for New Zealand conditions.”

He said the engineer building the ambulances was involved in making the new starting gates at Wingatui.

Gillespie also said the New Zealand Veterinary Association had investigated and sourced the latest technology in supporting injured horses, and has sourced full limb supports that will work in conjunction with a support stall in the ambulance. This will take pressure off the injured area and support the horse as it is transported for further care or surgery.

“That’s the main purpose of the equine ambulance; to make the process as least stressful as possible for the animal, and ensure that it is supported and safe during the process of transportation off the track,” said Gillespie.

“With the first five ambulances due to be delivered this year, the Trust will now aim to attract funding for a further three which will enable more comprehensive deployment to equestrian sports events up and down the country.”

The New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust thanks the following sponsors for their support: Racing Ministers Safety Development Fund, Bendigo Valley Sports Trust, Salient Trust, Charlie Roberts, NZ Racing Board Animal Welfare Fund, Rodmor Trust, Kevin & Jo Hickman/Valachi Downs, NZ Bloodstock and Cambridge Equine Hospital.