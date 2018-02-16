Donkeys feature in rare Arabian rock art

Spread the word



















Life-sized sculptures discovered in a site in northwest Saudi Arabia include one described as unprecedented, featuring a camel meeting a donkey, an animal rarely represented in rock art.

Researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage have reported on the ancient Arabian rock reliefs in the journal Antiquity.

They say the rock relief sculptures of camels and equids are unlike any others in the region.

They are thought to date back to the first centuries BC or AD.

The find sheds new light on the evolution of rock art in the Arabian Peninsula.

The site, in the province of Al Jawf in the northwest of the country, is known as the Camel Site. It was explored in 2016 and 2017 by a Franco-Saudi research team.

The sculptures, some incomplete, were executed on three rocky spurs there.

Although natural erosion has partly destroyed some of the works, as well as any traces of tools, the researchers were able to identify a dozen or so reliefs of varying depths representing camels and equids.

The life-sized animals are depicted without harness in a natural setting.

The researchers say the scene of the camel meeting the donkey is unprecedented. They say some of the works are thematically distinct from the representations often found in the region.

Technically, they also differ from those discovered at other Saudi sites — frequently simple engravings of dromedaries without relief — or the sculpted facades of Al Ḩijr (Madâ’in Şâliḩ).

In addition, some of the Camel Site sculptures on the upper rock faces show excellent technical skills.

The site, they report, can now be considered a major showcase of Saudi rock art in a region.

Though the site is hard to date, comparison with a relief artworks at Petra, in Jordan, leads the researchers to believe the sculptures were completed in the first centuries BC or AD.

Its desert setting and proximity to caravan routes suggest that the Camel Site — ill suited for permanent settlement — was a stopover where travelers could rest or a site of worship.

The relative scarcity of ancient Arabian rock reliefs has been a significant barrier to understanding the development, function and socio-cultural context of such art.

Analysis and stylistic comparison of the Camel Site art suggest a distinct Arabian tradition, which perhaps drew upon Nabataean and Parthian influences.

“That this isolated and seemingly uninhabitable site attracted highly skilled rock-carvers is striking testimony to its importance for surrounding populations,” the study team wrote.

“Perhaps serving as a boundary marker or a place of veneration, the Camel Site offers important new evidence for the evolution of Arabian rock art.”

The research team comprised Guillaume Charloux, Hussain al-Khalifah, Thamer al-Malki and Romain Mensan.

The art of rock relief in Ancient Arabia: new evidence from the Jawf Province. Charloux, H. Al-Khalifah, T. al-Malki, R. Mensan & R. Schwerdtner, Antiquity, 92, 361, 2018, p. 165-182, 13 February 2018, https://doi.org/10.15184/aqy.2017.221