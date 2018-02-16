Artist branches out into driftwood creations

Spread the word



















A life-size horse sculpture made from driftwood collected from New Zealand’s southern coast drew plenty of admirers this week at an agricultural fair.

The horse is the work of Rockerick Hall, an artist from Thornbury, near Riverton, in Southland.

Hall had his horse and other animal driftwood sculptures on display at the Southern Field Days, an agricultural fair held at Waimumu, in the country’s southern region, every two years.

Hall says he has completed more than 40 driftwood sculptures, mostly animals, since starting 18 months ago.

Most of them are commissioned. One of his works, depicting a labrador, has gone to Australia, while another, a Jack Russell dog, has gone to Colorado.

Hall says the driftwood he collects from the beach is naturally preserved by the salt, but he treats the finished works with oil and insecticide to help preserve them.

The horse, made from native timbers such as rimu, matai and totara, took 57 hours and 45 minutes to complete. He built a framework comprising the spine and legs, then filled out the rest of the animal a piece at a time.

Hall says he has developed a pretty good eye to determine what piece will work where as he builds his artworks.

The horse is for sale for $4000. The plough it is pulling is $500.

You can see more of Hall’s work at www.halldesigned.com.