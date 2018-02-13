Horsetalk.co.nz

Sad loss of talented eventer Consensus at US event

Consensus and Julie Norman at the 2015 Kentucky Three-Day Event. © USEA/Leslie Mintz 
A necropsy has revealed that eventing horse Consensus died of an aortic rupture while competing at a horse trials event in Florida earlier this month.

Ridden by Adriana Beruvides, Consensus was competing in the Open Preliminary division at the Ocala Winter I Horse Trials. He collapsed during the cross-country phase between fences 16 and 17. Beruvides was attended to on site and then was transferred to Ocala Regional Hospital for further care.

Consensus was an 18-year-old Oldenburg gelding (Contucci x Miss Me Not 2823) owned by Julie Norman, who rode him in many of his previous starts, including two at four-star level, at the Kentucky Three-Day-Event in 2014 and 2015.

The pair were featured in an Eventing Nation article in 2014, as “Rolex Rookies“, outlining how Norman bought Consensus (Thomas) as a dressage horse when he was eight – and quite a bucker. But he eventually settled down, and Norman found that he was a confident jumper.

Beruvides is a student of Norman’s, and Consensus brought his new rider from preliminary to one-star level.

Consensus and Adriana Beruvides.
