Vegan riding boots step out in the horse world

Spread the word



















Italian bootmaker Fratelli Fabbri has created a 100% vegan riding boot, crafted from faux leather and other non-animal components.

The Fabbri VEG riding boots are the result of a year of rigorous testing to endure they maintained the Fabbri standard, with riders of various levels, ages, and in different climatic conditions putting the boots through their paces. The company says the VEG boots are resistant to stress and exceptionally comfortable.

“Because of their synthetic materials and construction, they are more difficult to damage and easier to clean. The vegan leather, a result of many years of research and development, allows for air flow and has antimicrobial properties,” the company said.

The new boots join Fabbri’s line of equestrian footwear, including their popular Pro Boots.

Since its inception in 1924, the company has sought to use increasingly eco-friendly manufacturing and operational methods, beginning with the introduction of raw, non-processed materials. The Fabbri VEG boots were a natural next step for the eco-conscious brand.

Fratelli Fabbri says it is dedicated to “reducing its carbon footprint while increasing actual Fabbri footprints in show and training arenas around the world”.

Riders will typically receive their boots within three weeks of making an order for either standard or custom boots. The VEG boots start at $US1500.

Fabbri boots are crafted in Italy through a traditional, handworked system. Each sole is cut either to custom specifications or with the intent of molding to the rider’s foot, so that each boot settles to the shape and movement of the leg, heel, and foot of the rider.

Even on non-custom orders, the sole is cut thinner than a standard, off the rack riding boot, giving it the comfort and cushioning of an athletic shoe combined with hand-stitching and strong, supple Italian leather, the company says.