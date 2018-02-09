Loss of eventing horse LV Hat Trick at NZ event

Spread the word







2











A nine-year-old eventer was euthanised at the Taupo Horse Trial in New Zealand at the weekend, following a cross-country incident.

LV Hat Trick, whose paddock name was Atlas, was competing in the 1.05m national class when he broke a hind leg between jumps on the course at the event at the National Equestrian Centre. He was ridden by Jess Woods.

“Atlas was a lovely, genuine horse, a pleasure to have around,” Woods said this week.

ESNZ Eventing sport manager Eliza Riedel said that after having officials examine the fence and surrounding footing, no reason for sustaining the injury could be found. “In addition, after viewing video footage of the pair jumping the combination at which the injury occurred, there are no causes that can be discerned,” she said.

“The loss of, or injury to, any horse competing at an ESNZ event is always taken seriously as we work to make our sport as safe as possible for equine and human athletes alike.

“Our thoughts are with Jessica and her family following this sad loss,” Riedel said.

LV Hat Trick was a thoroughbred gelding by Duelled and from the Sound Reason mare, Snow Reason. He raced as Tutanekai and earned $8000 in his career, winning one race and gathering several minor placings.

He won his previous start, at the Tuakau PC Two Day Event in January, in a 1.05m class.

Related