Rubber shoes get sport horse foal on the home straight

The future of a British foal born with angular limb deformity is now much brighter thanks to the use of glue-on horseshoes.

Zamorano was born prematurely last May. The youngster, from a Danish warmblood mare and by a thoroughbred-warmblood cross stallion, was fitted with extensions to help straighten his legs and level his hooves, on the advice of a farrier.

But Zamorano’s trainer, Heidi Carr, said despite using multiple products and glues the shoes didn’t last more than 48 hours. “Research led me to Glushu and I have never looked back,” she said.

Zamorano has undergone careful trimming and had three sets of Glushu shoes, which are a forged aluminium horseshoe inside with a hardened steel bar at the break over, and encased in rubber. They are applied using an acrylic glue that will flex.

“After five weeks of his third set they were removed and on examination of his shoes they showed total balance wear. This proves how the wearing of Glushu gave him the balance and support required to allow him to develop the straightness that was needed,” Carr said.

“A veterinary examination confirmed Glushu had been successful and Zamorano’s limbs and hooves were now in correct alignment,” owner Lorraine Carr said.

“In the future we are aiming for in-hand young horse and sports horse classes, then once under saddle, a career in young event horse classes and dressage.”