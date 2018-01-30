More changes proposed after second race-day mix-up in Britain in six months

Spread the word



















British racing authorities say a mix-up − the second in six months − which resulted in two horses running in the wrong races in mid-January is unacceptable. It is promising further steps to prevent it happening again.

The independent Judicial Panel says the latest blunder occurred at Southwell on January 14.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) says its inquiries suggest the mix-up in the identities of the two horses had occurred before their arrival at the racecourse and it believes there was no deliberate attempt to conceal their identities.

The panel confirmed that a hearing will be held on February 1 to consider charges issued by the BHA over the mix-up against trainer Ivan Furtado after two horses under his control ran in the wrong races.

Scribner Creek, a five-year-old bay gelding, ran in the 3.25pm race instead of the horse who was declared to run in the race, African Trader. Scribner Creek, running as African Trader, came third in the race.

Shortly after, in the 3.55pm race, African Trader, a five-year-old bay or brown gelding, ran under the name of Scribner Creek. He finished in a dead heat for seventh place. The horse was subsequently ordered to undergo a routine test by race-day stewards.

The error was identified by authorities the following day through an audit process which reconciles race-day sampling information collected via the new computer-based collection system.

A discrepancy was found between the horse as sent for sampling and the actual identity of the sampled horse. This led to an investigation.

It is the responsibility of the trainer under the rules of racing to ensure that the correct horses run in the correct race.

This is why the authority has charged the trainer and put the matter in front of an independent disciplinary panel.

The authority’s position before the panel will be that the horses’ identities had been accidentally confused before their arrival at the course and there was no deliberate effort to conceal their identities.

However, the BHA has overall responsibility for the running of a race day. “What is clearly of greatest concern in this case is the question of why this happened, how it was allowed to happen, and what can be done to ensure that it does not happen again,” it said in a statement.

“This is the second time in six months where there has been an incident in which an incorrect horse has competed in a race,” it continued.

“This is simply unacceptable; it affects the betting public, bookmakers and other participants and risks undermining confidence in the integrity of the sport.”

It stressed that the fact that the horses were not correctly identified on the racecourse was a result of human error and not a technological fault.

“Where appropriate, steps are being taken internally to address the performance-related issues that arise from these errors.”

The BHA says it is now going to take measures to improve the robustness of the identification processes and reduce the risk of human error. This will involve enhancing the identification technology to ensure that the scanning device links the identity of the horse being scanned to the race card for its particular race.

“This will ensure that if the wrong horse is brought out to be saddled an alert will prevent this from occurring.”

The BHA expects to roll out this change in March. It says it will consider imposing further measures ahead of the rollout that ensures all placed horses are scanned before weighing in.

The extra step of scanning horses before they enter the saddling enclosure was put in place as an interim measure to improve the robustness of the identification process following the incident at Great Yarmouth in July, in which the wrong horse was saddled and ran in a race while the correct starter was left in the racecourse stables.

“Clearly, this was not sufficient to prevent the issue occurring again, hence the importance of this further action.”

The BHA says it will take whatever steps are necessary to stop such mix-ups happening again.

“It is vital that the public’s trust in racing as a fair, well-regulated sport, which is run with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, is not impacted by similar incidents.”

The disciplinary panel will also be asked to ratify the disqualification of both horses, and any subsequent alteration to the race results, including payment of prize money to horses who may be promoted as a result of any disqualification.

The process for checking the identification of racehorses at the racecourse is as follows:

All horses have their microchips scanned on arrival at the racecourse stables by an Equine Welfare Integrity Officer before being allocated a stable;

Horses’ microchips are scanned upon leaving the stables to go out to the saddling boxes ahead of their race. This process was added as an interim measure following the incident at Great Yarmouth in July 2017.

Horses who are selected for pre or post-race sampling are scanned as part of the sampling procedure.

