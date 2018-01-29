Horsetalk.co.nz

New Zealand to get its first all-weather surface for Thoroughbred racing

Horsetalk.co.nz 255 Views 0 Comments
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters addresses the audience at the New Zealand National Yearling Sale at Karaka at the weekend. Photo: © NZ Thoroughbred Marketing

Work is under way to establish New Zealand’s first artificial all-weather horse-racing surface for thoroughbred racing, with the location and timing yet to be confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced the move in an address last night during the opening of New Zealand Bloodstock’s annual Karaka yearling sales.

Peters said he expected more details would be available once the Government finalised its first annual Budget in May.

The announcement comes after major disruption to the racing calendar in recent months due to wet and fickle summer weather.

Peters hinted that further all-weather tracks might also be developed.

Industry observers said the Waikato region was the most likely location for the first one.

Peters discussed several other racing initiatives aimed at boosting the local racing industry.

He outlined the Government’s intention to work with Treasury and the Inland Revenue Department to clarify the rules and regulations around bloodstock write-downs and taxation issues.

He said he believed agency interpretations were hampering industry efforts in those areas.

Peters also reiterated the need for serious changes within industry structures to ensure cost reductions were passed on to the benefit of key participants such as horse owners and punters through increased prize money and the associated flow-on effects.

