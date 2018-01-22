What a star: Taloubet Z bows out on a winning note

Spread the word



















Showjumping stallion Taloubet Z has bowed out of the sport on a winning note, with the 18-year-old taking out the latest Longines FEI World Cup Jumping leg on home turf in Leipzig, Germany at the weekend.

It was a fairytale finish to a fabulous career, with Taloubet Z carrying Christian Ahlmann to victory in an edge-of-the-seat 15-horse jump-off. It seemed it would be almost too good to be true if they could beat the rest of the world-class field at a show where they enjoyed so many successes over the years. But they did it and, in his usual style, the extraordinary Taloubet (Galoubet Z x Krista, by Polydor) made it look like a walk in the park one last time. There was hardly a dry eye in the house during the prize-giving ceremony in which the German duo took centre stage ahead of runners-up Carlos Lopez and Admara from Colombia and Dutchman Harrie Smolders with Zinius.

Ahlmann isn’t normally one for big emotion, but the 43-year-old rider’s voice kept breaking when he tried to talk about the horse who was such a prolific winner, and who carried him to four World Cup Finals, who claimed the FEI World Cup Jumping title at the same venue in 2011 and who was so tough that he was still capable of claiming team bronze and individual ninth place at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The German star admitted that he felt under incredible pressure in Leipzig.

“I really didn’t want to mess it up for him! This was just a normal World Cup, like we have every week. But it was very special because it was the last class for Taloubet, and we took the risk to jump him so he could say goodbye, here where everyone knows him, and leave the sport in great shape.

“So to have a good result and to finish with a proper round like that under pressure, it makes me so happy! It’s the greatest day of my life for sure, not for the points or for the money, it’s much more than that. It’s because this great horse who still has all this power even at this age is ending his career in a great way, with a great win!”

Course designer Frank Rothenberger said it was a nightmare having 15 horse-and-rider combinations making it into the jump-off. Lopez appeared to have it in the bag when scorching through the finish in 43.39 seconds with the gelding Admara who seems to have found his perfect “other half” since partnering up with the Colombian rider two years ago. Smolders and Zinius, winners at the previous leg in Mechelen, Belgium, last month, gave it their best shot but fell short by two-tenths of a second when second-last to go.

The arena fell silent as Ahlmann and Taloubet set off on their final adventure together, but it exploded with sound when, turning to the last full of running and at a flat gallop, the German duo broke the beam two-tenths of a second quicker than Lopez for the win.

Even the Colombian runner-up wasn’t disappointed – “today is all about Taloubet anyway,” Lopez said.

And with just three qualifiers still left to go, Ahlmann has now qualified for the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping 2018 Final in Paris (FRA) in April. Like Smolders, who has also made the cut, that wasn’t on the German rider’s radar until now. “I’ll have to have a re-think about that now,” he said.

Ahlmann took over the ride on Taloubet Z from his partner Judy-Ann Melchior in 2009. Taloubet had been with the Melchiors since he was six, and Ahlmann teamed up with Taloubet temporarily as the partnership between the stallion and Judy-Ann wasn’t working out. But he clicked so well with Taloubet that he never gave the horse back. Taloubet Z has won more than €2 million in prizemoney, and garnered 26 international victories. His already successful stud career will be the new priority, and he will stand at Zangersheide stud. At the Olympic Games in Rio he jumped alongside his daughter Taloubetdarco K Z.