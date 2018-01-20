Hot days? Here’s how to keep your horses cool

Spread the word



















As summer starts to burn brightly in the southern hemisphere, and heatwaves coming more often, it is important that extra precautions are taken to protect horses from heat-related health issues.

Some practical tips have been provided by the Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) to help livestock and horses cope during hot weather.

Here’s what you can do:

ensure water supply is high

ensure they have adequate shade and airflow

hosing them down can help

avoid any unnecessary yarding or work, especially during the hottest parts of the day and put off any routine husbandry procedures

often feed needs to be adjusted in the summer months. For example, horses can need additional supplementation to replace electrolytes lost in excessive sweating. Feed consumption can be lower on hotter days. Try feeding in the cooler parts of the day and speak to your veterinarian about adjustments to your nutrition program.

Signs of heat stress include heavy panting, increased sweating, excess saliva, high body temperature, muscle spasms, restlessness and lethargy.

“If you see any of these signs, you should take action immediately in an effort to cool them down. For horse owners, particularly, if you notice signs of heat stress, it’s important you contact your veterinarian as soon as possible,” AVA President Dr Paula Parker said.

If you do have to exercise or compete your horse in hot weather, you’ll need to be extra careful with cooling and hydration. Canadian researchers recently learned that working horses heat up 10 times faster than humans.