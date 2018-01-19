Michael Jung readies for Nations Cup showjumping debut

Spread the word



















Above, Michael Jung and fischerSolution at 5* the CHI Geneva, where they finished 11th.

Eventing fans may not be aware that leading German rider is also a pretty dab hand a showjumping. In fact, the World No.1 has been competing at five-star level in the sport for several years.

Jung is taking his jumping team to two 5-star competitions next month, competing at Bordeaux at the beginning of February, and then riding for Germany in the Nations Cup event at the CSIO5* in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. It will be the first time he has represented Germany on a team.

But Jung said he is aiming his star eventing horse, Sam, for Badminton, at the beginning of May. “Sam is still in top shape at 18. If he continues, I will bring him to Badminton,” Jung said.

He’ll take a break in the middle of May, as he is travelling to Australia for the wedding of his brother, Canadian-based dressage rider Philip Jung, to Australian Louise Fell.

Currently, the three-time Olympic gold medalist has nine eventers in his string, and seven showjumpers.