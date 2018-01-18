Born to jump: Bruce Springsteen helps out World Equestrian Games

Spread the word



















US rocker and showjumping parent Bruce Springsteen has donated tickets to his Springsteen on Broadway show to raise funds for US team competing at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

The auction of the tickets and other items is part of a US Equestrian Team Foundation benefit event “Triumph in Tryon” on Friday night at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Florida.

Springsteen on Broadway has been sold out since it began its run in October 2017 and will play til June 2018. The package donated by Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa includes a backstage meet-and-greet with “The Boss” and goody bags containing a signed copy of Springsteen’s autobiography, Born to Run, as well as a hoodie, shirt and mug.

It is not the first time Springsteen has added his pulling power to equestrian causes. Before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, sales of his donated concert tickets and packages raised $600,000. He said at the time: “Patti and I have been involved with the horse world for 20 plus years since Jess started riding when she was five years old. Needless to say retirement is nowhere in sight for me. I literally play for horse feed night after night.”

Another highly sought-after item at “Triumph in Tryon” will be a summer getaway to the “Thistle House” in the Village of Edgartown in Martha’s Vineyard, donated by Mr. and Mrs. William H. Weeks. A total of 14 guests can enjoy a one-week stay in an exquisite, English country, luxury summer home in the heart of Edgartown with a pool and immaculately manicured grounds.

“Triumph in Tryon” will also include the presentation of three of the USET Foundation’s most coveted awards: the prestigious Lionel Guerrand-Hermès Trophy, the Whitney Stone Cup and the R. Bruce Duchossois Distinguished Trustee Award.

Volunteers sought for WEG 2018

Helpers for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games are being sought, with the WEG Volunteer Management Program in the “scope phase” for the event, in Tryon, North Carolina from September 11 to 23.

Currently, the WEG Volunteer Management Program is in the “Scope Phase” and receiving inquiries from prospective WEG volunteers. People interested in volunteering can fill out an inquiry form online, and additional steps will be added to a WEG Volunteer Portal that will be launched in March.

Beginning in April 2018, volunteers selected for service will be notified of their assignment(s), during the “Selection Phase.” May 1 is the deadline for all volunteers to complete applications through the online Volunteer Portal. “Orientation” and “Pilot Training Phases” will occur June through September.

Anyone who has previously filled out the online inquiry form on the Tryon 2018 website does not need to resubmit the form to receive an invitation to the online Volunteer Portal.

The WEG Volunteer Management Committee has created a community hosting initiative for volunteers. Volunteers may request complimentary housing through the online Volunteer Portal on the application form. Hosting families will be located regionally near the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Homeowners interested in hosting a WEG volunteer should contact volunteerhousing@tryonweg.com.