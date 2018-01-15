Burghley injury claims life of Izzy Taylor’s Trevidden

Spread the word



















British eventing rider Izzy Taylor has announced the passing of her four star horse Trevidden, who succumbed to a minor injury sustained at the Burghley Horse Trials in September.

Trevidden had been held at the final horse inspection at Burghley, but was passed on second presentation, and with Taylor the 11-year-old went on to finish ninth at the event.

The nature of Trevidden’s injury has not been revealed, but he underwent emergency surgery eight weeks after the event, according to Horse & Hound.

Trevidden was euthanised just before Christmas.

Taylor picked up the ride in Autumn of 2016, with the son of Fleetwater Opposition previously ridden by Sarah Cohen, Simon Grieve, Piggy French, and Sara Horrell. As a four-year-old he was ridden by Wendy Felton. He was bred by Preci Event Horses in Leicestershire. His dam is the British Sport Horse mare Assine, a thoroughbred by National Hunt Stallion Torus.

Trevidden made an immediate impression with Taylor, winning an open intermediate at Pontispool and an advanced at Allerton Park in their first two British Eventing starts. Last season he won at advanced level at Withington Manor, before moving up to three-star competition.

Taylor said: “He was just my type of horse and we bonded quickly. In 2017 he surpassed my expectations with wins at Bramham CIC3* and Camphire CIC3* and then ninth at Burghley.

“I feel desperately sorry for his owner, Dr Patricia Turner, who has lost an incredible horse. RIP, my friend.”